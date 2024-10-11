Explore
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi 27oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 48 overs is 189/6

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 11, 2024 11:24 AM IST
    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 189/6 after 48 overs, Aamer Jamal at 44 runs and Salman Agha at 61 runs
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan vs England Live Score :

    Day 5 Highlights :
    • S Agha 8th Test fifty: 52 runs in 63 balls (7x4) (0x6)
    • 7th wicket partnership: 101 off 129 balls between S Agha (58) and A Jamal (39)
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 11, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 189/6 after 48 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 44 (83)
    Salman Agha 61 (80)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/41 (12)

    Oct 11, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Aamer Jamal smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 189/6 after 47.3 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Such a controlled shot from Jamal! Showing character here!

    Oct 11, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 185/6 after 47 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Salman Agha 61 (80)
    Aamer Jamal 40 (77)
    England
    Brydon Carse 2/46 (13)

    Oct 11, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 183/6 after 46 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 39 (76)
    Salman Agha 60 (75)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/37 (11)

    Oct 11, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Aamer Jamal smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 183/6 after 45.5 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Pulled away! 100 run partnership between these two now! Woakes bends his back and digs it into the surface, on the middle, Aamer Jamal rises with the bounce, and pulls it in front of square. Shoaib Bashir from deep square leg gives it a chase to his left but the ball races through the deep mid-wicket fence.

    Oct 11, 2024 11:11 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 178/6 after 45 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 35 (71)
    Salman Agha 59 (74)
    England
    Brydon Carse 2/44 (12)

    Oct 11, 2024 11:02 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 174/6 after 44 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 31 (65)
    Salman Agha 59 (74)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/46 (14)

    Oct 11, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 170/6 after 43 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 30 (63)
    Salman Agha 56 (70)
    England
    Brydon Carse 2/40 (11)

    Oct 11, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 169/6 after 42 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Salman Agha 55 (67)
    Aamer Jamal 30 (60)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/42 (13)

    Oct 11, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 166/6 after 41.2 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! 8TH FIFTY FOR SALMAN AGHA!

    Oct 11, 2024 10:48 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 162/6 after 41 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 30 (60)
    Salman Agha 48 (61)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/32 (10)

    Oct 11, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 161/6 after 40 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 30 (58)
    Salman Agha 47 (57)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/35 (12)

    Oct 11, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 160/6 after 39.1 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Through the slips and into the fence. That was deliberately played by Salman! Hard length, outside off, Salman Agha covers the stumps, opens the bat face at the very last moment and guides it through the vacant slips for a boundary at deep third.

    Oct 11, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 156/6 after 39 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 30 (56)
    Salman Agha 42 (53)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/31 (9)

    Oct 11, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 154/6 after 38 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Salman Agha 42 (53)
    Aamer Jamal 28 (50)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/30 (11)

    Oct 11, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs England Match Details
    1st Test (Day5) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 48 overs is 189/6
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes