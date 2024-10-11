Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 48 overs is 189/6
- 36 Mins agoPakistan at 189/6 after 48 overs
- 38 Mins agoAamer Jamal smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 189/6 after 47.3 overs
- 40 Mins agoPakistan at 185/6 after 47 overs
- 45 Mins agoPakistan at 183/6 after 46 overs
- 45 Mins agoAamer Jamal smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 183/6 after 45.5 overs
- 49 Mins agoPakistan at 178/6 after 45 overs
- 58 Mins agoPakistan at 174/6 after 44 overs
- 3 Mins agoPakistan at 170/6 after 43 overs
- 8 Mins agoPakistan at 169/6 after 42 overs
- 11 Mins agoSalman Agha smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 166/6 after 41.2 overs
- 12 Mins agoPakistan at 162/6 after 41 overs
- 17 Mins agoPakistan at 161/6 after 40 overs
- 19 Mins agoSalman Agha smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 160/6 after 39.1 overs
- 20 Mins agoPakistan at 156/6 after 39 overs
- 26 Mins agoPakistan at 154/6 after 38 overs
Day 5 Highlights :
- S Agha 8th Test fifty: 52 runs in 63 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- 7th wicket partnership: 101 off 129 balls between S Agha (58) and A Jamal (39)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 189/6 after 48 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 44 (83)
Salman Agha 61 (80)
England
Chris Woakes 1/41 (12)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Aamer Jamal smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 189/6 after 47.3 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Such a controlled shot from Jamal! Showing character here!
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 185/6 after 47 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 61 (80)
Aamer Jamal 40 (77)
England
Brydon Carse 2/46 (13)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 183/6 after 46 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 39 (76)
Salman Agha 60 (75)
England
Chris Woakes 1/37 (11)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Aamer Jamal smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 183/6 after 45.5 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Pulled away! 100 run partnership between these two now! Woakes bends his back and digs it into the surface, on the middle, Aamer Jamal rises with the bounce, and pulls it in front of square. Shoaib Bashir from deep square leg gives it a chase to his left but the ball races through the deep mid-wicket fence.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 178/6 after 45 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 35 (71)
Salman Agha 59 (74)
England
Brydon Carse 2/44 (12)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 174/6 after 44 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 31 (65)
Salman Agha 59 (74)
England
Gus Atkinson 2/46 (14)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 170/6 after 43 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 30 (63)
Salman Agha 56 (70)
England
Brydon Carse 2/40 (11)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 169/6 after 42 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 55 (67)
Aamer Jamal 30 (60)
England
Gus Atkinson 2/42 (13)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 166/6 after 41.2 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! 8TH FIFTY FOR SALMAN AGHA!
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 162/6 after 41 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 30 (60)
Salman Agha 48 (61)
England
Chris Woakes 1/32 (10)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 161/6 after 40 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 30 (58)
Salman Agha 47 (57)
England
Gus Atkinson 2/35 (12)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 160/6 after 39.1 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Through the slips and into the fence. That was deliberately played by Salman! Hard length, outside off, Salman Agha covers the stumps, opens the bat face at the very last moment and guides it through the vacant slips for a boundary at deep third.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 156/6 after 39 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 30 (56)
Salman Agha 42 (53)
England
Chris Woakes 1/31 (9)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 154/6 after 38 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 42 (53)
Aamer Jamal 28 (50)
England
Gus Atkinson 2/30 (11)
Pakistan vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day5) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.