Explore
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi 31oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 261/8 after 60.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 17, 2024 10:59 AM IST
    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Jack Leach hit a Four on Noman Ali bowling.England at 261/8 after 60.2 overs
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan vs England Live Score :

    Day 3 Highlights :
    • S Khan dropped on 3 by B Carse in 53.4 overs
    • Referral 4 (55.6 ovs): Pakistan against B Carse (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK:1, ENG:3)
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 17, 2024 10:59 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Jack Leach smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . England at 261/8 after 60.2 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! INTO THE GAP! Leach can bat too! Bowls in the rough, outside off and it spins in. Leach sweeps it through mid-wicket and it races to the fence.

    Oct 17, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 256/8 after 60 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    England
    Jack Leach 0 (2)
    Jamie Smith 20 (53)
    Pakistan
    Sajid Khan 6/98 (23)

    Oct 17, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Potts is out and England at 256/8 after 59.4 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! Ohh, what a delivery! Through his legs and Sajid Khan definitely enjoyed that one! Potts played all over it. Tossed up, this lands on the fuller side and around off, spins in sharply. Potts opens his stance to flick but misses and it goes through his legs and hits the stumps.

    Oct 17, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Matthew Potts smashed a Four on Sajid Khan bowling . England at 256/7 after 59.2 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Tosses it up, full and outside off, Potts sweeps and sweeps it well through square leg and it races to the fence.

    Oct 17, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 252/7 after 59 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    England
    Matthew Potts 2 (6)
    Jamie Smith 20 (53)
    Pakistan
    Noman Ali 2/79 (24)

    Oct 17, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 250/7 after 58 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    England
    Jamie Smith 19 (50)
    Matthew Potts 1 (3)
    Pakistan
    Sajid Khan 5/94 (22)

    Oct 17, 2024 10:46 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Brydon Carse is out and England at 248/7 after 57.2 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! c Saud Shakeel b Sajid Khan.

    Oct 17, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 248/6 after 57 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    England
    Jamie Smith 18 (49)
    Brydon Carse 4 (27)
    Pakistan
    Noman Ali 2/77 (23)

    Oct 17, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 246/6 after 56 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    England
    Brydon Carse 3 (26)
    Jamie Smith 17 (44)
    Pakistan
    Sajid Khan 4/92 (21)

    Oct 17, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 244/6 after 55 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    England
    Jamie Smith 16 (43)
    Brydon Carse 3 (21)
    Pakistan
    Noman Ali 2/75 (22)

    Oct 17, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 244/6 after 54 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    England
    Jamie Smith 16 (37)
    Brydon Carse 3 (21)
    Pakistan
    Sajid Khan 4/91 (20)

    Oct 17, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs England Match Details
    2nd Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 261/8 after 60.2 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes