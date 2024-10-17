Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 261/8 after 60.2 overs
- 31 Mins agoJack Leach smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . England at 261/8 after 60.2 overs
- 33 Mins agoEngland at 256/8 after 60 overs
- 34 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Matthew Potts is out and England at 256/8 after 59.4 overs
- 34 Mins agoMatthew Potts smashed a Four on Sajid Khan bowling . England at 256/7 after 59.2 overs
- 38 Mins agoEngland at 252/7 after 59 overs
- 41 Mins agoEngland at 250/7 after 58 overs
- 44 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Brydon Carse is out and England at 248/7 after 57.2 overs
- 46 Mins agoEngland at 248/6 after 57 overs
- 49 Mins agoEngland at 246/6 after 56 overs
- 52 Mins agoEngland at 244/6 after 55 overs
- 55 Mins agoEngland at 244/6 after 54 overs
- 47 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- S Khan dropped on 3 by B Carse in 53.4 overs
- Referral 4 (55.6 ovs): Pakistan against B Carse (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK:1, ENG:3)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Jack Leach smashed a Four on Noman Ali bowling . England at 261/8 after 60.2 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! INTO THE GAP! Leach can bat too! Bowls in the rough, outside off and it spins in. Leach sweeps it through mid-wicket and it races to the fence.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 256/8 after 60 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Jack Leach 0 (2)
Jamie Smith 20 (53)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 6/98 (23)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Potts is out and England at 256/8 after 59.4 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! Ohh, what a delivery! Through his legs and Sajid Khan definitely enjoyed that one! Potts played all over it. Tossed up, this lands on the fuller side and around off, spins in sharply. Potts opens his stance to flick but misses and it goes through his legs and hits the stumps.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Matthew Potts smashed a Four on Sajid Khan bowling . England at 256/7 after 59.2 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Tosses it up, full and outside off, Potts sweeps and sweeps it well through square leg and it races to the fence.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 252/7 after 59 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Matthew Potts 2 (6)
Jamie Smith 20 (53)
Pakistan
Noman Ali 2/79 (24)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 250/7 after 58 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Jamie Smith 19 (50)
Matthew Potts 1 (3)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 5/94 (22)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Brydon Carse is out and England at 248/7 after 57.2 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! c Saud Shakeel b Sajid Khan.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 248/6 after 57 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Jamie Smith 18 (49)
Brydon Carse 4 (27)
Pakistan
Noman Ali 2/77 (23)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 246/6 after 56 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Brydon Carse 3 (26)
Jamie Smith 17 (44)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 4/92 (21)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 244/6 after 55 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Jamie Smith 16 (43)
Brydon Carse 3 (21)
Pakistan
Noman Ali 2/75 (22)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 244/6 after 54 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Jamie Smith 16 (37)
Brydon Carse 3 (21)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 4/91 (20)
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan vs England Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.