Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score: Having drawn the first Test match, Pakistan face New Zealand on Day 1 of the second Test of their two-game series, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. New Zealand captain Tim Southee initially won the toss and opted to bat. The first Test match ended as a draw and also saw Kane Williamson slam his fifth double ton, breaking Brendon McCullum's record for most Test double hundreds by a Kiwi batter. The Test match also saw the likes of Babar Azam, Agha Salman and Tom Latham also grab centuries in a pitch, where batters found it easy to dominate.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

