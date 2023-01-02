Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score and Updates

cricket
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan face New Zealand in the second Test match, in Karachi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and Updates(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score: Having drawn the first Test match, Pakistan face New Zealand on Day 1 of the second Test of their two-game series, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. New Zealand captain Tim Southee initially won the toss and opted to bat. The first Test match ended as a draw and also saw Kane Williamson slam his fifth double ton, breaking Brendon McCullum's record for most Test double hundreds by a Kiwi batter. The Test match also saw the likes of Babar Azam, Agha Salman and Tom Latham also grab centuries in a pitch, where batters found it easy to dominate.

Follow PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket pakistan cricket board new zealand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP