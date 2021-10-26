PAK VS NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Babar vs Williamson as upbeat Pakistan battle New Zealand; Toss at 7 PM
- PAK vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Babar Azam-led Pakistan take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Babar and Co. would eye adding to the winning start in New Zealand vs Pakistan. Follow PAK vs NZ live score and updates on the live blog.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Expect recent but bitter memories coming back, a few grudges, and some frustration but more importantly, expect nothing short of world-class cricket as Babar Azam's Pakistan take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in their Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. The last time these two powerhouses were expected to meet, the Black Caps cancelled the tour due to security reasons. Hence, the “Men in Green” will go out will guns blazing not only make a statement but to also maintain their winnings start. While NZ are playing their first official game of the tournament, PAK are heading into the game on the back of a 10-wicket win against India. This PAK vs NZ encounter is going to be very exciting.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:30 PM
PAK vs NZ Live Score: Top bowling performances from current squad
[PAK | NZ]
Most wickets- Shadab Khan - 9 Wickets | Tim Southee - 23 Wickets
Best bowling figures- 3/20 By Shaheen Afridi On Nov 02, 2018 |5/18 By Tim Southee On Dec 26, 2010
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:25 PM
PAK vs NZ Live Score: Top batting performances from current squad
[PAK | NZ]
Most Runs- Mohammad Hafeez - 552 Runs | Martin Guptill - 509 Runs
Highest individual scores: 99* By Mohammad Hafeez On Dec 20, 2020 | 87* By Martin Guptill On Jan 17, 2016
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:20 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand: PAK's top performance vs NZ in T20Is
Highest Total Chased- 169 On Jan 17, 2016
Lowest Total Defended- 133 On May 08, 2010
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:16 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand: NZ's top performance vs PAK in T20Is
Highest Total Chased- 174 On Dec 22, 2020
Lowest Total Defended- 148 On Oct 31, 2018
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:10 PM
PAK vs NZ T20 Live: Story of Martin Guptill in T20Is
The veteran batsman has scored 2939 runs at a SR of 136.82 in T20Is. His highest score in T20Is is 105 runs of just 54 balls against Australia in 2018. His record against Pakistan in T20Is is excellent. He has scored 509 runs (most runs against any T20I side) at a SR of 136.46 against Pakistan in T20Is. His highest score against Pakistan in T20I is 87* runs at Seddon Park in 2016. His form in this year in T20Is is also superb. He has scored 318 runs at a SR of 158.21 and a batting average of 39.75 in T20Is in this year. His highest T20I score in this year is 97 runs of 50 balls against Australia in Feb, 2021. In his last 3 T20I matches, he has scored 30+ runs twice.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:05 PM
NZ vs PAK Live: Will Martin Guptill show up?
Talking about Rizwan brings up to his NZ counterpart, Martin Guptill. The veteran batter needs to strike form in order to help NZ better their chances.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:00 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Story of Mohammad Rizwan in T20Is
The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 1144 runs at a SR of 130.0 and an outstanding average of 52.0 in T20Is. In his last T20I match against New Zealand in 2020, he had scored 89 runs off just 59 balls. He has been in terrific form in this year. He has amassed 831 runs at a SR of 140.37 and an unbelievable average of 103.88 in T20Is in this year. His highest score in T20I is 104* off just 64 balls against South Africa in Feb, 2021. In his last 10 innings in T20Is, he has scored 30+ runs in 8 occasions. In the last match against India, he had scored 79* runs off 55 balls to guide his team to victory.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:55 PM
How important is Mohammad Rizwan to Pakistan?
Mohammad Rizwan, without a shred of a doubt, is currently one of the best, if not the best, wicketkeeper-batsman in the world currently. Not only has been on the top of his game with the gloves, he has been hammering every bowler he faces left, right and centre. After an unbeaten 79 against India in their last match.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:50 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Updates: The Story of Trent Boult in T20Is
The left arm Kiwi pacer has taken 46 wickets at a SR of 23.34 and an economy rate of 8.53 in T20Is. His best bowling figure in T20Is is 4 wickets for 34 runs against India in 2017. He has taken 3 wickets at an economy rate of 9.57 against Pakistan in T20Is. He has been in superb form in this year. He has taken 8 wickets at a SR of 14.25 and an economy rate of 7.58 in T20Is in this year. His best bowling figure in this year in T20Is is 3 wickets for 27 runs against Australia in March, 2021. In his last 5 T20I matches, he has picked 8 wickets.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:45 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12: Story of Shaheen Afridi in T20Is
Shaheen Afridi – The tall Pakistani pacer has taken 35 wickets at a SR of 19.0 and an economy rate of 8.15 in T20I. He has taken 7 wickets at a SR of 16.29 against New Zealand at Dubai in 2018. In his last T20I match against New Zealand, he picked 2 wickets for 43 runs in 2020. He has taken 13 wickets at a SR of 20.38 and an economy rate of 8.72 in T20Is in this year. In the last match against India, he picked 3 wickets for 31 runs and got the important wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:40 PM
T20 World Cup Live Score: Battle of left-arm quicks between Shaheen Afridi and Trent Boult
There is just so much to look forward to in this game as two of the world's best left-arm pacers currently, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Trent Boult. Both bowlers are very similar in the way they operate; that is come over the wicket and get the ball to move into the right-handers and move away from the left-handers. Let's not forget the way Shaheen Afridi cleaned up KL Rahul and trapped Rohit Sharma LBW in the powerplay of the first match. This is going to be a classy battle.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:35 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: The story of Kane Williamson in T20Is
The Kiwi skipper has scored 1805 runs at a SR of 125.08 in T20Is. His highest score in T20Is is 95 runs of just 48 balls against India at Seddon Park in 2020. His record against Pakistan in T20Is is superb. He has scored 414 runs (most runs against any T20I side) at a SR of 115.97 against Pakistan in T20I. His highest score against Pakistan in T20I is 72* runs of just 48 balls in 2016. He is one of the most important batsmen in this Kiwi squad for the world cup.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:30 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: The story of Babar Azam in T20Is
The Pakistani skipper has scored 2272 runs at a SR of 130.64 and an outstanding average of 48.34 in T20Is. He has scored 235 runs at a SR of 120.51 against New Zealand in T20Is. He scored 79 runs in his last T20I match against New Zealand in 2018 at Dubai. He has scored 591 runs at a SR of 132.51 in T20Is this year. His highest T20I score is 122 runs of just 59 balls against South Africa in April, 2021. His form in recent matches has been superb. In his last 10 innings, he has scored 30+ runs in 6 occasions. In the first match in WT20 against India, he scored an unbeaten 68 runs of 52 balls to guide his team to victory.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:25 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: It's Babar Azam vs Kane Williamson
PAK vs NZ means two of the best modern-day batters and leaders square off against each other. Both Babar Azam and Kane Williamson are all-format stars and today's battle is going to be absolutely lip-smacking.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:20 PM
T20 World Cup Live : Venue Insights- Dubai, PT 2
Best Bowling Figures:
5/13 By Samiullah Shinwari (Afghanistan) Against Kenya In
2013.
Highest Partnership:
86 By Charith Asalanka And Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)
For 5th Wicket Against Bangladesh In 2021.
Win Rate Batting First:
40% (4 Won; 6 Lost)
-
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:16 PM
Highest Team Total:
215/6 By Afghanistan Against Zimbabwe In 2016.
Lowest Team Total:
44/10 By Netherlands Against Sri Lanka In 2021.
Highest Individual Score:
118 By Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan) Against Zimbabwe
In 2016.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:10 PM
PAK vs NZ Live Score: So what really happened?
Hours before the start of the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi, the Kiwis cancelled the tour citing a security threat. It didn't go down well with Pakistan and the board as they were initally satisfied with the security arrangements. It ticked the wrong boxes with PCB chief Ramiz Raja, who urged his players to go all out and defeat New Zealand
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:05 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand- Some bitter history
On most occasions, New Zealand and Pakistan share a healthy relationship when competing. However, expect some spice today as a result of NZ cancelling their PAK tour last month.
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 05:01 PM
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. The two sides, who have usually shared a friendly history, might experience some heat today as Babar Azam's PAK will be reminded of the time Kane Williamson's NZ abadoned their tour hours before the start of 1st ODI in Rawalpindi, citing security reasons. Egged by some strong statements from PCB chief Ramiz Raja, it will be interesting to see how this rampant side, on the back of beating India by 10 wickets, welcome the Black Caps in their first match of the tournament. Irrespective of the result, you, my lovely fans, are bound to be entertained by two very exciting teams. So, grab your popcorn (metaphorically and literally), sit back, and relax. It's showtime!