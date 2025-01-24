Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs WI on TV and online

Shan Masood-led Pakistan will look to register a series sweep over West Indies when both teams take the field for the second Test in Multan, beginning Saturday, January 25. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali spun a web over the visitors in the first Test, helping Pakistan register a comprehensive 127-run win. Pakistan vs West Indies: Here are all the streaming details for the PAK vs WI second Test. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Sajid Khan took a total of nine wickets in the first Test. This was Pakistan's third successive home win on a rank turner at home. However, despite this win, Pakistan continue to remain at the No.8 position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Both Pakistan and West Indies cannot make the WTC final, set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to 16. Australia and South Africa have already sealed their place in the summit clash.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Joshua Da Silva, and Kemar Roach.

Here are all the streaming details about Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test:

When will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies take place?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies will begin on Friday, January 25 at 10 AM IST, with toss scheduled to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies take place?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies be available for broadcast?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies will not be broadcast on any channel in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies can be watched on the FanCode app and website.