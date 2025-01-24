Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs WI on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 24, 2025 03:18 PM IST

Pakistan vs West Indies: All you need to know about the second Test between PAK and WI. 

Shan Masood-led Pakistan will look to register a series sweep over West Indies when both teams take the field for the second Test in Multan, beginning Saturday, January 25. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali spun a web over the visitors in the first Test, helping Pakistan register a comprehensive 127-run win.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Here are all the streaming details for the PAK vs WI second Test. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)
Pakistan vs West Indies: Here are all the streaming details for the PAK vs WI second Test. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Sajid Khan took a total of nine wickets in the first Test. This was Pakistan's third successive home win on a rank turner at home. However, despite this win, Pakistan continue to remain at the No.8 position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Both Pakistan and West Indies cannot make the WTC final, set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to 16. Australia and South Africa have already sealed their place in the summit clash.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Joshua Da Silva, and Kemar Roach.

Here are all the streaming details about Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test:

When will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies take place?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies will begin on Friday, January 25 at 10 AM IST, with toss scheduled to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies take place?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies be available for broadcast?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies will not be broadcast on any channel in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and West Indies can be watched on the FanCode app and website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On