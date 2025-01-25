Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 1 overs is 6/0

Live

By

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 6/0 after 1 overs, Kraigg Brathwaite at 1 runs and Mikyle Louis at 4 runs

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start on 25 Jan 2025 at 10:00 AM

Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan



Pakistan squad -

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hurraira, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan

West Indies squad -

Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach...Read More