    Live

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 1 overs is 6/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 25, 2025 10:05 AM IST
    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 6/0 after 1 overs, Kraigg Brathwaite at 1 runs and Mikyle Louis at 4 runs
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025
    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start on 25 Jan 2025 at 10:00 AM
    Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

    Pakistan squad -
    Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hurraira, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan
    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 25, 2025 10:05 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
    West Indies
    Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (3)
    Mikyle Louis 4 (3)
    Pakistan
    Sajid Khan 0/5 (1)

    Jan 25, 2025 9:40 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood (C), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

    Jan 25, 2025 9:40 AM IST

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (WK), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach.

    Jan 25, 2025 9:01 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025

    Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details
    2nd Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

