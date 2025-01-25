Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 1 overs is 6/0
- 32 Mins agoWest Indies at 6/0 after 1 overs
- 57 Mins agoPakistan Playing XI
- 57 Mins agoWest Indies Playing XI
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start on 25 Jan 2025 at 10:00 AM
Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hurraira, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach...Read More
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (3)
Mikyle Louis 4 (3)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 0/5 (1)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood (C), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (WK), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach.
Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details
2nd Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.