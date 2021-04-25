Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to reach impressive T20I landmark

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has continued his run-streak in international cricket. Azam has achieved another feat in his career as he became the fastest player to score 2000 T20 international runs. Azam has taken only 52 innings to achieve the feat. Azam reached the mark during the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Azam left behind India skipper Virat Kohli, who took 56 innings to achieve the feat. Third on the list is Australian Aaron Finch, who got to 2000 T20I runs in 62 matches.

Only a few days back Azam advanced in the ICC men's T20I player rankings. While Kohli remained firm at the fifth spot, Azam advanced one place to reach the second position.

Babar's superlative form had helped him replace India captain Virat Kohli at the top of the men's ODI player rankings last week and this week's T20I update sees him make a strong 47-point surge to overtake Australia's Aaron Finch in the T20I rankings after scoring 122 in the third match.

Though Babar is still 48 points adrift of top-ranked Dawid Malan of England, the three-match series against Zimbabwe presents the 26-year-old with another opportunity to move towards the top spot, which he had occupied till November last year.

Fakhar Zaman's is a similar story as he follows up his progress in the ODI rankings with that in T20Is, gaining 17 slots to reach 33rd position after scores of eight not out and 60 in the last two matches.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who notched an unbeaten knock of 73 in the third match, has advanced eight places to reach a career-best 15th position.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has attained a career best-equaling 11th spot after grabbing a wicket each in the two matches while Faheem Ashraf (up 12 places to 16th), Mohammad Nawaz (up four places to 24th) and Haris Rauf (up 43 places to 38th) have also moved up in the bowlers' list.