Pakistan wins series-deciding T20 in Zimbabwe

Rizwan and skipper Babar (52) propelled Pakistan to 165-3 in 20 overs as the tourists batted first at Harare Sports Club.
AP | , Harare, Zimbabwe
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan, right, plays a shot during the final cricket T20 match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.(AP)

Pakistan won the series-deciding Twenty20 against Zimbabwe by 24 runs on Sunday after a 91 not out from Mohammad Rizwan and another half-century from the prolific Babar Azam.

Rizwan and skipper Babar (52) propelled Pakistan to 165-3 in 20 overs as the tourists batted first at Harare Sports Club.

Hasan Ali sealed the series 2-1 for Pakistan with 4-18 off his four overs and Zimbabwe only managed 141-7.

Zimbabwe had a chance of an upset and a first ever victory in a bilateral T20 series when opener Wesley Madhevere's 59 helped it to 102-1.

Pakistan applied the pressure at the back end of the innings and Ali ended up removing four of Zimbabwe's top six batters.

The win puts Pakistan on course for a highly successful tour of southern Africa after winning an ODI and T20 series in South Africa.

Pakistan ends off its trip with two tests in Zimbabwe.

