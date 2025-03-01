Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistani TV anchor mocks Mohammad Rizwan's English, former Pakistan player falls off chair laughing; internet divided

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 01, 2025 12:45 PM IST

Ahmed Shehzad, who has mocked Rizwan's "You either win or learn" comment in the past, nearly fell off his chair while laughing at Tabish Hasmi's comments.

Tabish Hashmi, a renowned Pakistani TV anchor, mocked Mohammad Rizwan's oratory skills during his show 'Haarna Mana Hai' on Geo TV. Hashmi urged Pakistan captain Rizwan to make sense while talking instead of speaking in English in press conferences. Hashmi's comments went viral and divided the internet. Some fans found sense in Hashmi's comments, while others slammed him for targeting Rizwan for his English-speaking skills.

Former Pakistan cricketers react to Hashmi's comments on Rizwan
Former Pakistan cricketers react to Hashmi's comments on Rizwan

"He represents 25 crore people. We want our representative to speak well, look well, say sensible things, play fearless cricket with honesty. When I watch my captain Mohammad Rizwan in press conferences, I'm not saying he should speak in English. He can talk in Urdu but he should make some sense. What is this 'sometimes you win, or you learn. Sometimes it's cramp, sometimes it's acting," said Hashmi, mocking some of Rizwan's recent comments in the press conferences.

When Hashmi said all this, the panellists, former Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Amir, Rashid Latif, and Ahmed Shehzad, were in splits. Shehzad, who has mocked Rizwan's "You either win or learn" comment in the past, nearly fell off his chair while laughing.

Hashmi continued: “These statements suit if you are performing well like Australia but now when you can't win.”

Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign ended on a sorry note. They bowed out from the tournament without a single victory as their last match against Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled. They lost to New Zealand by 60 runs, followed by another defeat to India by six wickets.

Pakistan have faced criticism for their poor showing in the tournament. "We are next going to New Zealand and, hopefully, we can perform there and the mistakes that we did against New Zealand here in Pakistan, we can learn from that. And we will do better in New Zealand. "

‘We put a lot of pressure on ourselves playing against India’

Pakistan's assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood, who hails from the city, attributed his team's poor show in the tournament to injuries to key players, and the fact that the team took too much pressure against India.

"We haven't played well in this tournament. We have played good cricket in this format, but in the tournament it has not gone well because of injuries. Against India, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves," he said.

"We know where we need to improve. It is all about adapting and taking responsibility. The results have also been a surprise for us," he added.

The former Test all-rounder said that the people need to keep faith in the players.

"We have to stick with the talent we identify for it to come good over the months," said Mahmood.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On