Pakistani TV anchor mocks Mohammad Rizwan's English, former Pakistan player falls off chair laughing; internet divided

Tabish Hashmi, a renowned Pakistani TV anchor, mocked Mohammad Rizwan's oratory skills during his show 'Haarna Mana Hai' on Geo TV. Hashmi urged Pakistan captain Rizwan to make sense while talking instead of speaking in English in press conferences. Hashmi's comments went viral and divided the internet. Some fans found sense in Hashmi's comments, while others slammed him for targeting Rizwan for his English-speaking skills. Former Pakistan cricketers react to Hashmi's comments on Rizwan

"He represents 25 crore people. We want our representative to speak well, look well, say sensible things, play fearless cricket with honesty. When I watch my captain Mohammad Rizwan in press conferences, I'm not saying he should speak in English. He can talk in Urdu but he should make some sense. What is this 'sometimes you win, or you learn. Sometimes it's cramp, sometimes it's acting," said Hashmi, mocking some of Rizwan's recent comments in the press conferences.

When Hashmi said all this, the panellists, former Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Amir, Rashid Latif, and Ahmed Shehzad, were in splits. Shehzad, who has mocked Rizwan's "You either win or learn" comment in the past, nearly fell off his chair while laughing.

Hashmi continued: “These statements suit if you are performing well like Australia but now when you can't win.”

Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign ended on a sorry note. They bowed out from the tournament without a single victory as their last match against Bangladesh was washed out without a ball being bowled. They lost to New Zealand by 60 runs, followed by another defeat to India by six wickets.

Pakistan have faced criticism for their poor showing in the tournament. "We are next going to New Zealand and, hopefully, we can perform there and the mistakes that we did against New Zealand here in Pakistan, we can learn from that. And we will do better in New Zealand. "

‘We put a lot of pressure on ourselves playing against India’

Pakistan's assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood, who hails from the city, attributed his team's poor show in the tournament to injuries to key players, and the fact that the team took too much pressure against India.

"We haven't played well in this tournament. We have played good cricket in this format, but in the tournament it has not gone well because of injuries. Against India, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves," he said.

"We know where we need to improve. It is all about adapting and taking responsibility. The results have also been a surprise for us," he added.

The former Test all-rounder said that the people need to keep faith in the players.

"We have to stick with the talent we identify for it to come good over the months," said Mahmood.