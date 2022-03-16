‘It can break him up’: Veteran all-rounder spots area of concern for Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi has been in phenomenal form as seen in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). Not only with the ball but the 21-year-old impressed most with his captaincy, leading Lahore Qalandars to their maiden PSL title in this edition. With 20 wickets from 13 matches, the left-arm pacer also finished as the league's leading wicket-taker.

Shaheen's performance has earned him praises from several international cricketers, and former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez also shares the same notion.

However, one thing that Hafeez is concerned about is the bowler's workload. Shaheen had featured in 36 internationals last year and soon after completing the PSL, the tall pacer joined the national team for the Test series against Australia.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the 21-year-old will also be seen representing Middlesex in English county next season.

“I still believe he has to think about a little bit more about his fitness and has to think about the load he is putting on his body because he is playing each and every game. And he thinks about this too, because he should not play each and every game, and obviously the leagues and counties, because it can break him up. I wish him all the best,” Hafeez told reporters Dhaka on Tuesday.

Hafeez has traveled to Bangladesh to represent Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League.

