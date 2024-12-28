Pant dismissal: Questions about cricket’s changing grammar

Amrit Mathur/Straight Drive Australia's Scott Boland celebrates after having Rishabh Pant caught to a miscued ramp shot on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. (AFP)

Rishabh Pant’s dismissal (called ‘stupid’ by Gavaskar) and Sam Konstas’ sparkling Test debut confirms cricket these days is on steroids. As it becomes quicker and snappier the technical grammar has changed — also its language and vocabulary.

We love audacious batting and creative stroke play of fearless youngsters but occasionally their methods, weighed on the risk-reward measure, are disappointing. Much worse is their contemporary cricket jargon which jars and induces cringe, specially in the Test match context.

Modern players explain their approach using set phrases at the drop of a bat. For players, fed a staple dose of T20 protein shake, cricket is about expressing themselves/playing with intent and, what I particularly detest, ‘enjoying myself’.

One problem is these expressions sound like the cold pre-recorded response one hears from a call centre. Also, they are ok in the shorter format but not so good in a five-day, 450-over examination. The idea of ‘enjoying myself’ is baffling and deeply concerning. Cricket is a team sport, a collective effort of eleven where an individual is not a lone gladiator engaged in a one-on-one combat. Instead, he is a soldier, part of an army tasked and trained to achieve a team goal. If a player simply goes out to have a good time and plays as he likes, think of the mess when a soldier in battle decides to do his own thing.

In cricket, it’s always team first, players second – that’s the structure, that’s the only thing that matters. The individual – whether Tendulkar, the God, or a humble disciple – must submit himself to the group and do everything possible, even sacrifice personal interest. Point is: What good is a hundred if it slows down the run rate in a chase and the team loses?

There is yet another – more fundamental – flaw about ‘enjoying myself’. In my book, playing for India is a privilege (Nitish Reddy is only the 316th player to represent India in Tests since 1932) and a serious responsibility. The India cap is not a ticket to Disneyland for enjoyment and fun. Point, once again: Team is central, individuals peripheral.

When players talk about ‘expressing themselves’ it’s usually an announcement they will stick to their natural style of play, the default mode they are comfortable with. Which is fine in a happy situation but looks shocking when players are expected to respect the conditions and the match situation. It would be wrong for a batsman to slog and get caught in the deep when the team is trying to defend a game just because that’s the way he likes to play.

Perhaps phrases like ‘enjoying myself’ are repeated without much thought, it could just be the cool thing to say. Or it could well be a clever ploy to control pressure, reduce tension, remain calm and not allow the occasion to become a burden.

Which brings us to ‘intent’, another buzzword made fashionable by T20 cricket but now part of Test cricket. Earlier, batsmen spoke about being positive but the latest dude with bat in hand is looking to impose his will on bowlers and put pressure back on bowlers. This works in T20 cricket but in Tests players using the long handle usually have a short stay in the middle.

Intent, and the desire to assert self, is legit strategy but conditions should apply because it’s not wise to drive in fifth gear at all times. Players need to slow down and customise their approach considering the match situation and team requirement. Sometimes it’s important to play time, put one’s head down and grind in the middle. Pant chose the wrong shot at the wrong time. Sundar, in comparison, was copybook Test match – disciplined and determined.

Of course, all this is not to suggest players don’t care or don’t apply themselves. The other day, Akash Deep saved the follow on – perhaps the match – but stiff resistance in tough conditions nowadays is an exception, not the norm. The preferred option is to go out guns blazing – even if it means only firing blanks.

Expressing and enjoying oneself, intent is T20 cricket’s currency, where it’s necessary to swing the bat with freedom. But in Tests that is counterfeit money – instead of fake plastic, players need hard cash to succeed.