IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel wants Mumbai Indians to achieve 'biggest record' by winning a hat-trick of titles

Days before the opening match of IPL 2021, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel talked about the ‘biggest record’ he would like to see in this Indian Premier League, which begins from April 9.

Parthiv said he wants to see Mumbai Indians become the first team to win a hat-trick of IPL titles this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side had won the last two IPLs becoming the first side to win five IPL trophies and Parthiv said MI have a chance to achieve something which no franchise has ever achieved.

"IPL is all about entertainment. It is all about how everyone goes out there and express themselves. I have no doubts in seeing the way Virat Kohli has batted, the way Chris Gayle has been batting, the way KKR has played and all of that, but the biggest record which I would like to see is there's not been a hat-trick of winning the tournament, which Mumbai Indians has a very good chance of. So, that is the record which I would like to see broken," Parthiv Patel said on Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians were by far the best team on display in last year’s edition of the tournament. After finishing on the top of the table after group stages with 18 points, MI went to beat Delhi Capitals in the finals to win their fifth IPL.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah were one of the best performers for MI last year.

In the auctions held earlier this year, MI roped in leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham and not to forget Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun.

The defending champions will take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challenger Bangalore in the tournament opener on April 9 in Chennai.