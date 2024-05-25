Pat Cummins distracted by MS Dhoni's six-hitting during IPL 2024 Final press conference, video goes viral

Australia's World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins, faces a big challenge as he aims to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League title on Sunday. Just five days ago, Hyderabad suffered a heavy eight-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders, the very team they will confront in the decisive match. Despite this setback, Hyderabad secured their spot in the final by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the last qualifier held in Chennai on Friday. Pat Cummins watches MS Dhoni's shot on TV(X)

Hyderabad's path to the final has been a rollercoaster, highlighted by their crushing defeat by the two-time champions Kolkata in the first playoff in Ahmedabad. However, the team can draw inspiration from their 2016 triumph under another Australian, David Warner, as they seek to clinch their second IPL title.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Cummins will need to channel his leadership skills and experience from Australia's recent successes to turn the tide in their favour. Ahead of the match, however, Cummins was seen admiring another one of the title-winning former captains, who replicated his IPL successes in international cricket, too – MS Dhoni.

As Cummins awaited the start of the pre-match press conference, he watched MS Dhoni closely during a highlight of an IPL match involving Chennai Super Kings.

Watch:

Cummins has had a remarkable year in 2023, having led Australia to victories in both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup – both against India. His ability to inspire and rally his team will be crucial as Sunrisers Hyderabad prepares to face a formidable KKR side.

KKR the team to beat

Kolkata, led by India's Shreyas Iyer, have been the side to beat in the competition and topped the 10-team table with 20 points in the league phase. Apart from the big signing of Starc, Kolkata brought Gautam Gambhir on board as their mentor after the former India batter led the team to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Kolkata beat home side Chennai Super Kings to lift their first title the last time they played a final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.