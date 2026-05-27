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Pat Cummins makes candid admission about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Sunrisers Hyderabad bow out of IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowed out of IPL 2026 season on Wednesday after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator. 

Updated on: May 27, 2026 11:50 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday after losing to the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator by 47 runs. The Orange Army, which won nine out of 14 league stage games, looked hapless in Mullanpur as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered the Sunrisers bowlers all around the park. The 15-year-old sensation smashed 97 runs off 29 balls, helping the Royals post 243/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowed out of IPL 2026 season on Wednesday. (AFP)

Skipper Cummins had a bad day at the office, as he leaked 60 runs in his quota of four overs, and Sooryavanshi took a special liking to him, smashing 25 runs in one of his overs. After bowing out of the tournament, Cummins sported a sorry and dejected face, but he identified Sooryavanshi's knock as the game-changing moment.

Cummins also stated that the margin of error is very low when Sooryavanshi is in the middle, as he has the knack of dispatching every loose delivery for a boundary or a six.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses fastest IPL 100 by a whisker but mows down hat-trick of records with 12 breathtaking sixes

Sunrisers were never in the contest after losing Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head in the powerplay. Jofra Archer scalped all the important wickets. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora did stitch a partnership of more than 50 runs, but once Reddy perished for 38, all hopes were done and dusted for the Sunrisers.

With this win over the Sunrisers, the Royals progressed to Qualifier 2 and the Riyan Parag-led side will next take on the Gujarat Titans on Friday in Mullanpur.

 
pat cummins sunrisers hyderabad
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Home / Cricket News / Pat Cummins makes candid admission about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Sunrisers Hyderabad bow out of IPL 2026
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