'Unless you're on money from first ball..': Cummins notes major similarity between Kohli, Babar, Root, and Williamson

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam played a sensational 196-run knock against Australia in the second Test earlier this week. The knock was key to Pakistan salvaging a draw against the visitors in Karachi despite trailing by 408 runs in the first innings. After Pakistan were set a 506-run target to win at the National Stadium, the hosts batted across two days as Babar, Abdullah Shafique (96) and Mohammed Rizwan (107*) shined with the bat in the incredible draw.

Following the innings from the Pakistan captain, calls were made for Babar to be included in the top-4 with many former cricketers and fans vouching for his inclusion. Babar has often been compared to India batting veteran Virat Kohli, who has already established himself as one of the greats of the game. The other members of the ‘Fab-4’, apart from Kohli, include New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root.

When Australia captain Pat Cummins was asked to comment on the similarities between the top batters in the world including Kohli, Williamson, Root and Babar, the fast bowler said that all of them are not easily flustered.

“All know their game incredibly well, They are never flustered, happy to bat long periods of time. If there is an opportunity, they get off the mark pretty quickly, start accumulating the runs really quickly,” Cummins said, as quoted by PTI during an interaction with reporters ahead of the third and final Test against Pakistan.

“Unless you are right on the money from the first ball you feel like they are already into their innings,” Cummins further added.

When asked to compare Kohli and Babar, Cummins said, "They are both really complete batters no matter what format you play, they present their challenges."

"They are both really high quality (players), both have scored centuries against Australia over the years."