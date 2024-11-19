Pat Cummins shocks with his reply when asked which Indian player can slot into Australia team

Australia captain Pat Cummins is known for his cold responses. Who can forget the iconic statement he made ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India? A day prior to the summit clash, Cummins famously remarked that he along with his team would look to silence the Ahmedabad crowd. Cummins and co did exactly as he said, causing heartbreak for millions of Indian fans, on November 19. Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cummins has once again come up with a cheeky response when asked about his Indian counterparts, and it will definitely leave you shocked. Indian captain Rohit Sharma interacts with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins (PTI)

Ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series, the Australian players were asked to name one player from India, which they would like to slot in the Australian team.

The likes of Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head all named one individual, however, it was Pat Cummins who said "no one."

When asked by Fox Cricket which Indian player would slot into Australian setup, Cummins did not hesitate before responding, "Nah. No one."

Who did Head and Lyon pick?

While Nathan Lyon picked Virat Kohli, Mitchell Marsh picked his former Delhi Capitals teammate Rishabh Pant.

"It’d be a pretty strong batting lineup having Smith, Marnus and Virat in your top order," said Nathan Lyon.

"Rishabh Pant. Batting at No.5, he is such a good light-hearted, young fellow. He was my skipper at Delhi Capitals, he is a ripper," said Mitchell Marsh.

Travis Head chose India captain Rohit Sharma while pacer Scott Boland named Jasprit Bumrah.

"I'll go Rohit Sharma at the top, he is batting pretty aggressively, isn't he? I am happy with an aggressive bloke. Think you would have thought a generic response like Virat so I'll go the other way and go Rohit at the top," said Travis Head.

On the other hand, Scott Boland said, "I'll choose Jasprit Bumrah. He is a three-format player and one of the best bowlers in the world."

Speaking about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the series begins this Friday in Perth. Visitors India are heading into the contest on the back of a home series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.

India will be without the services of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Gill had fractured his thumb when he was fielding during a match simulation against India A at the WACA, Perth.

Rohit Sharma will miss the Test due to the birth of his second child. Bumrah, who is the vice-captain, will lead in Rohit's absence.