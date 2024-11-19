Nathan Lyon throws open challenge to Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs AUS Tests: 'There's no point in hiding…'

Veteran Australian opener Nathan Lyon has made it clear that he will be after the prized wicket of Virat Kohli in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22. Australia are raring to end their Border-Gavaskar Trophy drought, which they haven't won in the past decade. Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India -- two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023). Nathan Lyon and Virat Kohli have engaged in numerous battles in the past.(getty images)

Meanwhile, to end the drought, they need to find a way to keep Kohli quiet and Lyon has decided to take the onus on himself. Lyon is one of the four members of the current squad who were part of Australia's last successful Test series against India in 2014-15.

Kohli enjoys batting against Australia, and in 25 Tests, he scored 2042 runs at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties in 424 innings. He played a pivotal role in India's domination over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the past decade.

However, the batting superstar has not been at his best in recent times and struggled against spin in home conditions and Lyon is ready to exploit it in the upcoming series.

"Look at his record out here. Overall, look at his record. You don't write off champions. I've got nothing but respect for Virat. I want to get him out, there's no point in hiding behind that, but it's challenging. Him and Smithy (Steve Smith) are probably the best two batters in our last era of this last decade. It's been pretty amazing competing against him so many times," Lyon told reporters ahead of the Perth Test.

‘India are dangerous all the time’

Meanwhile, Lyon said that the Indian side is still full of match-winners despite entering the series vulnerable after losing a three-match Test series to New Zealand.

"They're dangerous all the time. They're a side full of superstars. They've got so much experience, but talented youth as well and you can never write off that. I was fascinated by that series to New Zealand, but we're expecting the best India that we've played against for a number of years now," he added.