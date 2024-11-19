OTD: Australia clinch sixth World Cup, end India's dream run

On this day in 2023, Australia claimed their sixth World Cup title, defeating tournament favourites India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match, watched by over 90,000 spectators, who had come to witness a famous India win were left disappointed. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne pose with the trophy after Australia beat India in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad.(PTI)

India's innings lacked momentum

India, coming into the final undefeated, seemed poised to secure their third World Cup title. After being put to bat by Australian captain Pat Cummins, India capitalised on the powerplay. Skipper Rohit Sharma played a fluent knock of 47 off 31 balls, propelling India to 80 runs in the first 10 overs. However, his dismissal — a stunning over-the-shoulder catch by Travis Head off the bowling of Glenn Maxwell — marked the beginning of a downward spiral for the host.

Virat Kohli, who set a new World Cup record with 765 tournament runs, and KL Rahul provided some resistance with cautious half-centuries. But Australia’s bowlers, led by Cummins (2 for 34) and Mitchell Starc (3 for 55), exploited a slow pitch to stifle the middle order. India’s innings faltered, managing only 240 runs, with their lower order failing to build momentum in the final overs.

Early wobbles to clinical finish

Australia’s chase began on shaky ground as Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami striking early. Bumrah's opening burst and Shami’s dismissal of David Warner on his first ball left Australia reeling at 47 for 3 within the first 10 overs.

However, Head and Marnus Labuschagne had other plans. The duo stitched together a 192-run partnership, deflating India’s bowling attack and silencing the crowd. Head, who had already impressed with his fielding, took centre stage with a match-winning century. His 137 runs off 120 balls, the highest score in a World Cup final chase, was a blend of caution and aggression.

As the pitch eased under the lights, batting became more manageable. After Head’s dismissal, Glenn Maxwell arrived to hit the winning runs, sealing Australia’s victory with seven overs to spare.

Travis Head: The architect of victory

Head’s all-around performance earned him the Player of the Match award. His century in the high-pressure final and his acrobatic catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma proved crucial in the match. He joined legends like Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist as Australians to score centuries in World Cup finals.