‘Pat Cummins walks straight back in as captain’: Sehwag shuts down Ishan Kishan continuity talk, sparks SRH debate

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set for a timely boost with premier pacer Pat Cummins cleared by Cricket Australia to resume bowling after his injury layoff. Cummins has already returned to training and could be back in SRH colours as early as Saturday’s clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Pat Cummins is expected to take over the captaincy charge from Ishan Kishan.(PTI)

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His return, however, brings a key question into focus: will Cummins walk straight back into the captaincy role, or will the management continue with Ishan Kishan, who has led the side in his absence? SRH currently sit fourth on the points table with four wins from seven matches, keeping themselves firmly in the playoff race.

There is a growing view among observers that the franchise should maintain continuity under Kishan, especially given the uncertainty around Cummins’ fitness and his availability next season. With the Ashes looming next year, workload management could yet play a decisive role in how SRH handle both his return and leadership duties.

While debate continues over leadership at Sunrisers Hyderabad, former India opener Virender Sehwag has taken a clear stand, backing Cummins to walk straight back into the captaincy on his return. Going against the growing chorus favouring continuity under Kishan, Sehwag stressed that Cummins’ overall impact and leadership make him the obvious choice to lead the side again.

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{{^usCountry}} "It (Cummins' return) is a massive, massive factor, I think he will be the captain, if I am not wrong. I think he should be the captain. Ishan Kishan was the captain because Cummins was injured, and now that he is back, he will probably be the captain. He is the better captain, he bowls well, contributes with the bat as well, so it is a boost at the right time for SRH," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It (Cummins' return) is a massive, massive factor, I think he will be the captain, if I am not wrong. I think he should be the captain. Ishan Kishan was the captain because Cummins was injured, and now that he is back, he will probably be the captain. He is the better captain, he bowls well, contributes with the bat as well, so it is a boost at the right time for SRH," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

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The SRH's full-time captain had travelled back to Australia earlier this month for follow-up assessments on a lumbar stress injury that has limited his appearances since July last year, causing him to miss four out of five home Ashes Tests and the ICC T20 World Cup in its entirety.

Taking to Instagram, Cummins posted pictures of him bowling in the nets, with caption, “Been a long time coming, stinging to get back into it tomorrow.”

Who will Cummins replace in SRH XI?

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Meanwhile, Sehwag believes the bigger dilemma for SRH isn’t leadership but team balance, as Cummins nears a return, putting the spotlight on who makes way in the playing XI.

"The bigger question is who Pat Cummins will replace in the playing XI. Madushanka has just come in, so maybe he goes out," he said.

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