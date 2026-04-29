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PBKS dominance ends, RR win high-scoring thriller

Chasing a daunting 223, Rajasthan rode on explosive starts and composed finishing to get over the line with four balls to spare

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:04 am IST
By Shalini Gupta
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New Chandigarh: Finally, a team has cracked the code to put the brakes on Punjab Kings’ surge in IPL 2026. On Tuesday evening, a spirited Rajasthan Royals side edged past PBKS by six wickets in a high-scoring thriller, ending their unbeaten run in front of a packed home crowd in New Chandigarh.

Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira (R) and Rajasthan Royals' Shubham Dubey celebrates after the match. (AP)

Chasing a daunting 223, Rajasthan rode on explosive starts and composed finishing to get over the line with four balls to spare. The dynamic opening duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone early, tearing into the PBKS attack during the Powerplay.

Sooryavanshi was at his destructive best, smashing 43 off just 16 deliveries, including five towering sixes. His fearless strokeplay ensured RR raced to 50 in just 3.1 overs. In the process, he overtook Abhishek Sharma to become the leading run-scorer of IPL 2026. With 400 runs off just 168 balls, Sooryavanshi now boasts a staggering strike rate of 238.09 — the fastest any batter has reached the 400-run mark in a single IPL season.

At the other end, Jaiswal played the perfect foil, crafting a fluent 51 off 27 balls. The left-hander mixed elegance with aggression, finding gaps consistently while keeping the scoreboard ticking. The opening stand laid a rock-solid foundation, allowing the middle order to build without scoreboard pressure.

PBKS had a steady start with Prabhsimran Singh anchoring the innings with 59 off 44 balls, while Priyansh Arya (29 off 11) and Cooper Connolly (30 off 14) provided early momentum. Skipper Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 30, but Stoinis’ late blitz gave the innings its intended finish.

For Rajasthan, Yash Raj Punja was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger claimed one each.

In the end, however, even a 222-run total proved insufficient against a fearless Rajasthan batting unit. The Royals not only chased down one of the highest totals of the season but also handed Punjab Kings their first defeat, emphatically ending their dominant unbeaten run. Also PBKS will be disappointed with their bowling effort.

Brief scores: PBKS 222/4 (M Stoinis 62*, P Singh 59, Y R Punja 2/41); RR 228/4 in 19.2 overs (D Ferreira 52*, Y Jaiswal 52, Y Chahal 3/36). RR won by 6 wkts.

 
yuzvendra chahal rajasthan royals punjab kings marcus stoinis
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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