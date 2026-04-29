PBKS dominance ends, RR win high-scoring thriller

New Chandigarh: Finally, a team has cracked the code to put the brakes on Punjab Kings’ surge in IPL 2026. On Tuesday evening, a spirited Rajasthan Royals side edged past PBKS by six wickets in a high-scoring thriller, ending their unbeaten run in front of a packed home crowd in New Chandigarh.

Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira (R) and Rajasthan Royals' Shubham Dubey celebrates after the match. (AP)

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Chasing a daunting 223, Rajasthan rode on explosive starts and composed finishing to get over the line with four balls to spare. The dynamic opening duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone early, tearing into the PBKS attack during the Powerplay.

Sooryavanshi was at his destructive best, smashing 43 off just 16 deliveries, including five towering sixes. His fearless strokeplay ensured RR raced to 50 in just 3.1 overs. In the process, he overtook Abhishek Sharma to become the leading run-scorer of IPL 2026. With 400 runs off just 168 balls, Sooryavanshi now boasts a staggering strike rate of 238.09 — the fastest any batter has reached the 400-run mark in a single IPL season.

At the other end, Jaiswal played the perfect foil, crafting a fluent 51 off 27 balls. The left-hander mixed elegance with aggression, finding gaps consistently while keeping the scoreboard ticking. The opening stand laid a rock-solid foundation, allowing the middle order to build without scoreboard pressure.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab Kings did find a way back into the contest, thanks largely to Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up three crucial wickets, including Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (29 off 16), and Dhruv Jurel (16 off 20). At 151/4 in the 14th over, the game hung in the balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Kings did find a way back into the contest, thanks largely to Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up three crucial wickets, including Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (29 off 16), and Dhruv Jurel (16 off 20). At 151/4 in the 14th over, the game hung in the balance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, Donovan Ferreira and impact substitute Shubham Dubey ensured there were no further hiccups. The duo stitched together a match-winning partnership, adding an unbeaten 77 runs quickly. Ferreira remained unbeaten on a blistering 52 off 26 balls, while Dubey provided the finishing touches with a rapid 31 off 12. Their calculated aggression and clean hitting took RR past the 200-mark in the 18th over before sealing the chase in 19.2 overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Donovan Ferreira and impact substitute Shubham Dubey ensured there were no further hiccups. The duo stitched together a match-winning partnership, adding an unbeaten 77 runs quickly. Ferreira remained unbeaten on a blistering 52 off 26 balls, while Dubey provided the finishing touches with a rapid 31 off 12. Their calculated aggression and clean hitting took RR past the 200-mark in the 18th over before sealing the chase in 19.2 overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Punjab Kings had posted a formidable 222/4, powered by a sensational late assault from Marcus Stoinis. The Australian all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 62 off just 22 balls, peppering the boundary with six sixes and four fours, lifting PBKS beyond the 220 mark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Punjab Kings had posted a formidable 222/4, powered by a sensational late assault from Marcus Stoinis. The Australian all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 62 off just 22 balls, peppering the boundary with six sixes and four fours, lifting PBKS beyond the 220 mark. {{/usCountry}}

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PBKS had a steady start with Prabhsimran Singh anchoring the innings with 59 off 44 balls, while Priyansh Arya (29 off 11) and Cooper Connolly (30 off 14) provided early momentum. Skipper Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 30, but Stoinis’ late blitz gave the innings its intended finish.

For Rajasthan, Yash Raj Punja was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger claimed one each.

In the end, however, even a 222-run total proved insufficient against a fearless Rajasthan batting unit. The Royals not only chased down one of the highest totals of the season but also handed Punjab Kings their first defeat, emphatically ending their dominant unbeaten run. Also PBKS will be disappointed with their bowling effort.

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Brief scores: PBKS 222/4 (M Stoinis 62*, P Singh 59, Y R Punja 2/41); RR 228/4 in 19.2 overs (D Ferreira 52*, Y Jaiswal 52, Y Chahal 3/36). RR won by 6 wkts.

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