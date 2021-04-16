PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021: A direct-hit and a diving catch - Ravindra Jadeja shows why he is India's best fielder - WATCH

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was on fire in the field for Chennai Super Kings during his side's Indian Premier League 2021 clash against Ravindra Jadeja on Friday. In just two balls, Jadeja showed what India have been missing on the field since he was absent due to an injury he suffered during the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Jadeja's first moment of brilliance came in the 2nd over, when Punjab captain KL Rahul called for a quick single after Chris Gayle hit it straight to Jadeja at backward point.

After a moment of hesitation, the pair decided to go for a run. But Jadeja just picked up the ball and hammered it directly onto the stumps. Rahul was run out for 5 as PBKS suffered a major blow.

You don't run a risky single to Sir Jadeja, You just don't.





But Jadeja was not done. In the 4th over, Chahar sent a knuckleball towards Gayle, who sliced it towards the right of the backward point. Jadeja jumped towards his right to take a stunning diving catch.





First with run out, second with this catch! Wonder.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field against PBKS. Both the teams entered the match with the same combinations of playing XI.

"We will bowl first. We will get hit off good deliveries but it is important to assess as a bowler. Cricket is a mental game and adaptability is a key factor. Overall it's a mental game than the physical aspect. Looks a bit tacky and a bit more grass. Bit of dew settles down a bit and in the second innings as well, the first few overs are really crucial. We are playing the same team," Dhoni, who is playing his 200th match for CSK, said at the toss.

