PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings eye top spot as struggling Delhi Capitals fight for survival

PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals on Monday.(PTI)

PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: After a dominant start, Punjab Kings have begun to fall off track. PBKS are now on a three-match losing streak and are no longer at the top of the table. They are now fourth in the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points in 10 matches. Now they face Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala and have a chance to go back on top of the standings. A victory over DC will see PBKS return to the top of the table with 15 points. In the defeat to Rajasthan Royals, PBKS failed to defend a target of 222 runs. Against GT, they crumbled to 163 for nine. Meanwhile, they couldn't chase down 236 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. To make matters worse, their fielding has been a disaster. They have dropped 16 catches, and Shashank Singh alone has missed five. ...Read More