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PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings eye top spot as struggling Delhi Capitals fight for survival

Written by Neelav Chakravarti
May 11, 2026 04:58:03 pm IST

PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will look to get their campaign back on track and break their three-match losing streak. PBKS face Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on Monday.

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PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals on Monday.(PTI)

PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: After a dominant start, Punjab Kings have begun to fall off track. PBKS are now on a three-match losing streak and are no longer at the top of the table. They are now fourth in the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points in 10 matches. Now they face Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala and have a chance to go back on top of the standings. A victory over DC will see PBKS return to the top of the table with 15 points. In the defeat to Rajasthan Royals, PBKS failed to defend a target of 222 runs. Against GT, they crumbled to 163 for nine. Meanwhile, they couldn't chase down 236 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. To make matters worse, their fielding has been a disaster. They have dropped 16 catches, and Shashank Singh alone has missed five. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 11 May 2026 04:58:03 pm

    PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS squad

    PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

  • Mon, 11 May 2026 04:48:38 pm

    PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!

    PBKS vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 match as PBKS face DC in Dharamshala. One team will be looking to climb to top spot and the other franchise are battling for survival.

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