PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings face inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture, and all eyes will be on the captaincy battle between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: High-flying Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in Mullanpur on Sunday. PBKS are on top of the points table and are building on their runners-up finish from last season. Last season, there were doubts about some of their younger players, but this year those doubts have disappeared. They have made chasing seem like an easy job, be it 210 vs CSK, 220 vs SRH, or 196 vs MI. They have chased down targets with ease and haven't been reliant on their big hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh. Much of the credit goes to PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has been the captain which PBKS needs and has total control over his players. Other than his captaincy, his individual performance has also been good. For LSG, their season has been the opposite. Their batting form has been terrible, as reflected in Mukul Choudhary's 127, which led their run charts, and 54 of those came in his match-winning effort vs KKR. Lucknow are also the slowest run-scoring team in this tournament (run rate 8.1), and PBKS are the second-best (10.9). ...Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes praised Iyer for his captaincy. "From a captaincy viewpoint, it's just experience. He's got older. He was very young when he captained in Delhi, and he's just more experienced. He's very well-planned. He still follows his gut, even though he is well-planned. As I said, I can't speak highly enough of him. If you see him at training, you see him around the team hotel, and that, he's just one of the boys as well, which I think really endears him to the rest of the group," he said.
One issue with PBKS is that their middle order hasn't really been tested yet. So if LSG make early inroads, then we could see the match get more interesting. The LSG new-ball attack will be led by Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav. For LSG, it has been a stop-start campaign and they are still trying to find a winning template. Rishabh Pant hasn't been in good form. Even others like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran haven't registered a fifty yet in five games. Pooran has been having a nightmare season.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 06:08:32 pm
PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Iyer nears huge milestone!
PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Iyer is 66 runs away from 4000 IPL runs. He has been in hot form this season. In 138 IPL matches and 136 innings, he has registered 3934 runs at an average of 35.12 and 135.37 strike rate. He also has registered 30 half-centuries and has a best score of 97*.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 06:01:53 pm
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: KKR chase 156 runs vs RR
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Elsewhere, KKR are currently chasing 156 runs vs RR and need 120 runs in 93 balls. KKR are at 36/2 in 4.3 overs. Sooryavanshi top-scored for RR, smacking 46 off 28 balls, packed with six fours and two sixes.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 05:51:30 pm
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Arshdeep vs Markram, Marsh
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Arshdeep has removed Markram seven times and Marsh thrice. His face-off against the LSG pair will be key and he is also PBKS' lead pacer. LSG are also possibly one of the worst batting sides in IPL 2026.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 05:39:17 pm
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Spotlight on Samad
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Samad needs to step up in IPL 2026 as he is not a youngter anymore. In five games this year, he has scored only 72 runs at an average of 14.40 and 111 strike rate. He is running out of time and needs to find some form soon!
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 05:28:11 pm
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Head-to-head
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: In terms of head-to-head, it is 3-3 after six faceoffs. PBKS won both games last year. Today's game will be first between both sides in New Chandigarh.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 05:21:22 pm
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS squad
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 05:10:25 pm
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: LSG squad
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary(w), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:59:16 pm
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2026 fixture as Punjab take on Lucknow in Mullanpur. For Punjab, it will be about maintaining their position on top of the table. For Lucknow, it will be about hitting a reset button. Stay tuned folks!