PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings face inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur

PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants.

PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: High-flying Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in Mullanpur on Sunday. PBKS are on top of the points table and are building on their runners-up finish from last season. Last season, there were doubts about some of their younger players, but this year those doubts have disappeared. They have made chasing seem like an easy job, be it 210 vs CSK, 220 vs SRH, or 196 vs MI. They have chased down targets with ease and haven't been reliant on their big hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh. Much of the credit goes to PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has been the captain which PBKS needs and has total control over his players. Other than his captaincy, his individual performance has also been good. For LSG, their season has been the opposite. Their batting form has been terrible, as reflected in Mukul Choudhary's 127, which led their run charts, and 54 of those came in his match-winning effort vs KKR. Lucknow are also the slowest run-scoring team in this tournament (run rate 8.1), and PBKS are the second-best (10.9). ...Read More