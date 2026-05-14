PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Can Punjab Kings stop their freefall and revive playoff push?
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will look to bounce back to winning ways and climb to third position in the points table. They face Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala on Thursday.
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings began IPL 2026 on a dominant note, looking unbeatable. Having finished as runners-up last year, they were at the top of the table this season, and if you asked anyone for their predictions, PBKS would have been the first choice to make it to the playoffs. But now with three games to go, they are fourth in the standings and are going through a four-match losing streak. It could be five tonight when they host Mumbai at their second home in Dharamshala. The last time they faced MI in April, they easily chased down a target of 196 runs with 21 balls to spare. Victory will take PBKS to at least the third spot, but a defeat will leave them in a tough position, where they can be overtaken by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. CSK and RR are only one point behind in fifth and sixth positions, respectively. ...Read More
In three matches, if PBKS win all three, they will reach 19 points, which will be enough to guarantee qualification. But if they lose even one game, they are likely to qualify, though it will also depend on results involving Gujarat Titans, RCB, CSK and RR. One victory would put them in a tougher spot. At 13 points, they are still on course, but also need CSK and RR to lose all their games, and DC and KKR to clinch specific wins. Their fate is in their own hands.
The pressure will be on their bowling department after their poor showing against Delhi Capitals, and don't forget their fielding blunders, which have only made matters worse. The batters also need to click tonight to get those extra runs, which were pivotal in their form in the first half of the campaign. Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves said, "If you ask me personally, I would really say what has happened is not too bad and it's not too good either. But yes, from here on, peaking would be the main key. And all big cricketers like Arshdeep, Yuzvendra Chahal and other big guys wait for such platforms. This is where they will make a show of themselves and prove what we are.”
On the other hand, MI are already knocked out, and now they have pride at stake. This MI side is like football's Real Madrid, a dressing room filled with superstars. Those superstars will look to get some victories, despite failing to qualify.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 14 May 2026 06:03:31 pm
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya likely to miss out again
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hardik is likely to miss this match too due to back spasms. Even stand-in skipper Suryakumar's availability is not confirmed due to personal reasons. He went back to Mumbai due to personal reasons after their previous game in Raipur.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 05:57:24 pm
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: All eyes on Arshdeep
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Arshdeep is in poor form, and has been very erratic this season. Against DC, he took 2 for 21 but also dropped a catch. He will lead their pace battery tonight.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 05:39:07 pm
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS coach on fielding blunders
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves said, “We have dropped, yes I agree to it. There could be a lot of reasons including the crowd behind, the lights and everything. But at this elite level, yes those catches need to be taken. There is no doubt that we have been dented by them. But we are on it. You can see the practice is on till late. We are working very hard on it and hopefully we will set it right.”
- Thu, 14 May 2026 05:29:34 pm
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Spotlight on Rohit Sharma
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: After recovering from his injury, Rohit has been in hot form for MI, getting 243 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 177.37. It is his highest strike rate in any IPL season. He will look to build on that form tonight.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 05:23:44 pm
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI squad
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
- Thu, 14 May 2026 05:16:56 pm
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS squad
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
- Thu, 14 May 2026 04:50:30 pm
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's IPL 2026 match as PBKS host MI in Dharamshala. PBKS will look to break their losing streak and get back to winning ways. Stay tuned!