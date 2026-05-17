PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab eye turnaround as RCB chase playoff spot in Dharamshala

PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot.(ANI Pic Service)

PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: After a dominant start to the season, Punjab Kings are slipping up at the wrong time. They are currently in a five-match losing streak, and their most recent defeat came two nights ago in Dharamshala. Despite their recent poor form, PBKS are still in the playoffs race and are fourth in the IPL 2026 points table. Now they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, once again in Dharamshala. Since the record chase vs Delhi Capitals, the PBKS batters haven't been scoring quickly, and their bowlers have been leaking runs at the wrong time. To make matters worse, their fielding has been a total comedy of errors. On the other hand, RCB are on top of the table and will qualify for the playoffs if they win in Dharamshala. They are currently on a two-match winning run and will look to extend that. ...Read More