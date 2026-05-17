PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab eye turnaround as RCB chase playoff spot in Dharamshala
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 fixture, on Sunday. For both sides, it will be all about winning the match in Dharamshala.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: After a dominant start to the season, Punjab Kings are slipping up at the wrong time. They are currently in a five-match losing streak, and their most recent defeat came two nights ago in Dharamshala. Despite their recent poor form, PBKS are still in the playoffs race and are fourth in the IPL 2026 points table. Now they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, once again in Dharamshala. Since the record chase vs Delhi Capitals, the PBKS batters haven't been scoring quickly, and their bowlers have been leaking runs at the wrong time. To make matters worse, their fielding has been a total comedy of errors. On the other hand, RCB are on top of the table and will qualify for the playoffs if they win in Dharamshala. They are currently on a two-match winning run and will look to extend that. ...Read More
PBKS, who finished as runners-up last season, started the season on a strong note. But since the middle phase, they look low on confidence, and opposition teams have figured them out. Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS' head of sports science, Andrew Leipus, said, “I think the altitude [in Dharamsala] does play some role. Perhaps it might favour us because we've been here longer. We've had a longer time to acclimatise and adapt to the conditions. I'm hoping that might be the case. I think historically it hasn't been the best ground for us. Again, we can just hope for the best and turn it around. The ball travels a bit faster. The guys have to maybe feel differently. The wicket in the last match was different to the wicket in the first game.”
Meanwhile, RCB assistant coach Omkal Salvi said, “Bethell has proved himself on the world stage, and in this format, he is a world-class player. It doesn't matter which position he bats in. He is a mature player who adapts himself according to the situation and we have seen him perform.”
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- Sun, 17 May 2026 01:41:21 pm
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Jitesh's woes
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- Sun, 17 May 2026 01:18:15 pm
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 fixture as PBKS take on RCB on Sunday. A win is key for both teams tonight. For RCB, a win will take them to the playoffs!