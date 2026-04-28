PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi vs Prabhsimran, Priyansh in battle of explosive openers

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Punjab Kings are high-flying in IPL 2026, with plenty of positives. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and batting have been among the positives, and so have Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya's explosive opening combination. The duo have amassed 323 runs this campaign at a run rate of 14.9. They are the most explosive opening pair this season, and are now up against Rajasthan Royals, who have Yashvasi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But the RR openers are third in that list. The performances of both opening combinations could be the decisive factor in Mullanpur, and let's not forget that PBKS bowlers haven't been good in the powerplay this season. ...Read More

PBKS are also unbeaten this season and in pole position in the standings. RR have lost three of their last four games and is now fourth in the standings. It's been a sudden dip in form for Riyan Parag's side, who began the season with a four-match winning streak. What makes it harder for them tonight is PBKS's ability to chase down any kind of total. So even if Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi click tonight, PBKS could chase down a huge target, as shown in their recent win vs DC. Speaking ahead of the match, RR skipper Parag said, “They [PBKS] chased down a big score, yes, in Delhi, but Chandigarh is a new ground and a new wicket, a new soil. So hopefully, it doesn't go to that extent. We'd like to restrict them for lower.”

Parag and Shimron Hetmyer's poor form has also been a huge weakness for RR this season. They haven't been able to continue the momentum from the top order at all. But PBKS also have some issues. They have dropped plenty of catches and haven't been good with the ball in the power play. Their top order batting has covered up all the issues with dominance.