PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi vs Prabhsimran, Priyansh in battle of explosive openers
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Punjab Kings host Rajasthan Royals on Monday in Mullanpur, and both sides will be looking to get a win. PBKS are unbeaten thiss season. Meanwhile, RR have lost three of their last four games.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Punjab Kings are high-flying in IPL 2026, with plenty of positives. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and batting have been among the positives, and so have Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya's explosive opening combination. The duo have amassed 323 runs this campaign at a run rate of 14.9. They are the most explosive opening pair this season, and are now up against Rajasthan Royals, who have Yashvasi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But the RR openers are third in that list. The performances of both opening combinations could be the decisive factor in Mullanpur, and let's not forget that PBKS bowlers haven't been good in the powerplay this season. ...Read More
PBKS are also unbeaten this season and in pole position in the standings. RR have lost three of their last four games and is now fourth in the standings. It's been a sudden dip in form for Riyan Parag's side, who began the season with a four-match winning streak. What makes it harder for them tonight is PBKS's ability to chase down any kind of total. So even if Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi click tonight, PBKS could chase down a huge target, as shown in their recent win vs DC. Speaking ahead of the match, RR skipper Parag said, “They [PBKS] chased down a big score, yes, in Delhi, but Chandigarh is a new ground and a new wicket, a new soil. So hopefully, it doesn't go to that extent. We'd like to restrict them for lower.”
Parag and Shimron Hetmyer's poor form has also been a huge weakness for RR this season. They haven't been able to continue the momentum from the top order at all. But PBKS also have some issues. They have dropped plenty of catches and haven't been good with the ball in the power play. Their top order batting has covered up all the issues with dominance.
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- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 06:23:23 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Spotlight on Parag
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Parag has been in poor form this season. He has managed only 88 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 112.82. He is the captain and needs to find some form. Otherwise it could prove to be costly!
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 06:16:00 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Chahal's dip in form
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS spinner Chahal started this season on a strong note, but has been less effective now. In his last four games, he has taken only one wicket, and his economy in those games has shot up to 11.1. He has also failed to get dots in this phase, averaging only one per over.
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 06:06:55 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS powerplay woes
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: In powerplay, RR have picked the most wickets (20) this season at an average of 22.0. Meanwhile, PBKS have taken only 8 at an average of 52.25. RR can capitalise on that weakness!
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 05:53:27 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Head-to-head
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Despite PBKS's dominance this season, RR lead 17-13 in head-to-head. In this venue, they have defeated PBKS twice in two games. Since 2022, RR hold a 4-3 lead.
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 05:41:39 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Iyer vs Jadeja!
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Iyer vs Jadeja will be a key match up tonight! Jadeja has dismissed Iyer only once in 76 T20 balls. But he has also put pressure on him, conceding only 74 runs. It is going to be an interesting battle!
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 05:31:48 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Punjab and their dropped catches!
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS's dropped catches has been a comedy of errors. They have dropped 12 catches this season, and their catching efficiency is 70 percent, the second worst after DC. Meanwhile, RR have dropped only six catches this season, the joint-second fewest by a team this season.
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 05:24:47 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RR squad
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao Perala
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 05:18:48 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS squad
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 05:06:57 pm
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Good evening everyone! PBKS host RR tonight in Mullanpur and it will be a showdown between two explosive opening combinations; Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. Stay tuned folks!