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PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Inconsistent Sunrisers run into unbeaten Punjab Kings on home turf

By Kartikay Dutta
Apr 11, 2026 01:33:00 pm IST

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings sit comfortably with 5 points in three games at second in the table, while SRH are in sixth and looking to join the early contenders in the first part of this Saturday double-header.

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PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer is trying to captain Punjab Kings to another playoff appearance.(ANI Pic Service)

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are once again looking amongst the favourites to make a deep run in the IPL, even if they might think they lost a golden chance to extend a winning run against the ailing KKR as the match was rained out in Eden Gardens earlier this week. Nevertheless, five points and still unbeaten, and still in a terrific position early in the season – Shreyas Iyer's team are still playing with a chip on their shoulder, and as Ricky Ponting has proven again and again, that is when he is usually at his best. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 01:32:59 pm

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: Punjab in second place and still unbeaten

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: Punjab started their campaign with two confident wins, a thumping pair of results against CSK and GT. They had a chance to make it 3 from 3 after a sensational start against KKR – but had to settle for a point after a washout.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 01:12:05 pm

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: First of four weekend matches

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: A carnival of cricket in mid-April, as eight teams line up for four games across two days. This is an afternoon game in the very warm Mullanpur, but the next matches for the weekend will see Delhi travel to Chennai, Gujarat face Lucknow, and finally a headline match between RoKo as RCB face MI.

  • Sat, 11 Apr 2026 01:00:08 pm

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: A sweltering day game on double-header Saturday at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh, and a chance for the fancied home team to keep their unbeaten campaign rolling against Sunrisers Hyderabad still trying to find their footing. A really interesting contest coming up for this pair of teams – stay tuned for the updates!

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