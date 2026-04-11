PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Inconsistent Sunrisers run into unbeaten Punjab Kings on home turf

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PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer is trying to captain Punjab Kings to another playoff appearance.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are once again looking amongst the favourites to make a deep run in the IPL, even if they might think they lost a golden chance to extend a winning run against the ailing KKR as the match was rained out in Eden Gardens earlier this week. Nevertheless, five points and still unbeaten, and still in a terrific position early in the season – Shreyas Iyer's team are still playing with a chip on their shoulder, and as Ricky Ponting has proven again and again, that is when he is usually at his best. Back in New Chandigarh for their second of four home games at this venue, a sweltering day game gives them an opportunity to grab a win and keep pace with runaway leaders Rajasthan Royals early on. But in their way are Sunrisers Hyderabad – a team which hasn't quite clicked with its dangerous batting, but knows it has the potential to be the scariest team in the tournament if it does. SRH are struggling with the fact that even a spirited set of performances from their depleted and weakened bowling unit hasn't been enough to collect more than two points from their three games thus far. The bowling doesn't have a go-to name and is patchy, but there are enough skilled players to defend targets or to restrict opposition – but for that to have an effect, they need the batting to click into gear. While the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan are still waiting to leave their mark on the tournament, the bright side has been the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is once again looking like a premier all-rounder after a quiet year last year. Along with him, Heinrich Klaasen has slowly been finding his touch, but is seeking that x-factor which makes him a six-hitting machine. Aniket Verma brings up the back end of this middle order unit, and adds power, youth, and exuberance aplenty. The issue is that they are running into a team which has arguably the best sense of identity in the entire tournament. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings have an Indian batting core with license to shoot for the starts, and a bowling unit that has every base covered. They know how they want to play cricket, and it works to give them points on points. PBKS know this is a ripe opportunity to separate themselves from names like Delhi Capitals, Lucknow, and the remainder of the teams who are sitting in that 4-7 range of the table – establish themselves as the team to beat, and counterpunch their way to success from there. ...Read More

Back in New Chandigarh for their second of four home games at this venue, a sweltering day game gives them an opportunity to grab a win and keep pace with runaway leaders Rajasthan Royals early on. But in their way are Sunrisers Hyderabad – a team which hasn't quite clicked with its dangerous batting, but knows it has the potential to be the scariest team in the tournament if it does. SRH are struggling with the fact that even a spirited set of performances from their depleted and weakened bowling unit hasn't been enough to collect more than two points from their three games thus far. The bowling doesn't have a go-to name and is patchy, but there are enough skilled players to defend targets or to restrict opposition – but for that to have an effect, they need the batting to click into gear. While the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan are still waiting to leave their mark on the tournament, the bright side has been the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is once again looking like a premier all-rounder after a quiet year last year. Along with him, Heinrich Klaasen has slowly been finding his touch, but is seeking that x-factor which makes him a six-hitting machine. Aniket Verma brings up the back end of this middle order unit, and adds power, youth, and exuberance aplenty. The issue is that they are running into a team which has arguably the best sense of identity in the entire tournament. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings have an Indian batting core with license to shoot for the starts, and a bowling unit that has every base covered. They know how they want to play cricket, and it works to give them points on points. PBKS know this is a ripe opportunity to separate themselves from names like Delhi Capitals, Lucknow, and the remainder of the teams who are sitting in that 4-7 range of the table – establish themselves as the team to beat, and counterpunch their way to success from there.