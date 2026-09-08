PCB accused of creating 'diversion' after inquiry launched into players' indiscipline: 'Phones taken, data transferred'

Kamran Akmal accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of trying to create a diversion after the body launched a disciplinary inquiry into some players following the loss of the first two Tests against England. The Mohsin Naqvi-led board has been on a war path with its own players, and the saga is poised for an ugly showdown. On Monday, Amir Mir, PCB's Director of Media and Communications, confirmed that the board has launched an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports alleging misconduct by players.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB accused of trying to create a diversion (AP)

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Earlier, the PCB drew a lot of flak for sending seven players back home, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha. Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also shown the door and was replaced by Mike Hesson for the third and final Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Several media reports also claimed that the PCB confiscated mobile phones from some players in the UK, prompting fans to suspect serious wrongdoing. However, the board has neither confirmed nor denied the report, stating that only an inquiry has been launched for now.

Deep Dive What prompted the PCB to initiate a disciplinary inquiry into the players? The PCB launched a disciplinary inquiry following media reports alleging misconduct by players after their losses in the first two Tests against England. Why did the PCB confiscate mobile phones from some players during the inquiry? The PCB reportedly confiscated mobile phones to investigate potential leaks of team information to the media, as suggested by concerns over players' behavior. How have players reacted to the PCB's decision to send seven players home? Players like Kamran Akmal have expressed that the actions have created a chaotic atmosphere, potentially causing mental distress among the remaining team members.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the same matter on the 'Game Plan' show, Akmal said, "The players must be down mentally. In the last two days, we have heard that the phones have been taken. It has been reported that the data was transferred and the phones were taken away for four hours. I have heard that four players who are in England have also had their phones taken away. So, the atmosphere would be very bad, and players would be panicking right now." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the same matter on the 'Game Plan' show, Akmal said, "The players must be down mentally. In the last two days, we have heard that the phones have been taken. It has been reported that the data was transferred and the phones were taken away for four hours. I have heard that four players who are in England have also had their phones taken away. So, the atmosphere would be very bad, and players would be panicking right now." {{/usCountry}}

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"It would be very difficult for the team to come out of this situation. You made seven changes earlier, including changes to management. I am now feeling that the PCB could have handled the matter properly. You panicked, and I think you realised you had taken such a hurried call. So I feel, diversion is being created right now. My experience tells me that the blunder you made of sending seven players back, I think you want the people to keep thinking about this," he added.

'Not just corruption'

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However, Akmal was quick to point out that one mustn't think about match-fixing or corruption since the phones have been taken away, as the PCB might have cracked down, given how team news is making its way into the media.

"Not just corruption. There are several matters. It would be the case of leaking the team news to the media. If phones have been taken away, I think this is the case. I would now urge the PCB to make the report public, else fans would be against these players forever," said Akmal.

Things have gone downhill for the Pakistan men's team ever since the team landed on UK shores. The team first lost the opening two Tests at Headingley and Lord's, which led the PCB to take harsh steps.

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However, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi earlier defended the move of replacing seven players in the squad, saying the performance in Tests hasn't been up to scratch. It is worth noting that Babar Azam-led side are at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.