‘No wonder you’re not coach anymore': Jason Gillespie shows Umar Gul the mirror after ‘ridiculous’ comment

Gillespie said that if Gul had such things to say, it wasn't surprising to see the PCB getting rid of him midway through the tour.

Gillespie, who played 71 Tests and 97 ODIs for Australia, wasn't a fan of Gul giving excuses for the defeat in the first Test. It is worth noting that after Pakistan were hammered inside three days, the bowling coach blamed the weather for his pacers being unable to execute their skills.

Jason Gillespie , the former Australian pacer, tore into Umar Gul , who was recently sent home from England after Pakistan's defeats in the opening two Tests. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to give marching orders to seven players and two coaches, including the bowling specialist Gul. Gillespie, who has been a Pakistan Test coach in the past, slammed the wholesale changes like nobody's business, but he has little to no sympathy for the former Pakistan pacer after he was asked to go back.

“Give me a spell, Umar. Not surprised you’re not bowling coach anymore, champ. How ridiculous is that?” Gillespie said on the ‘Fast Bowling Cartel’ podcast, which also features Glenn McGrath and Damien Fleming.

However, Gillespie was also quick to say that the PCB is creating chaos within the team by making such brutal calls, adding that the recent developments are not good for the team's morale.

“It's just chaos. The players are used to this stuff, and it's par for the course. To sack seven players and then request that they stay to meet the King, because it would be embarrassing for the PCB to have only some players. How can you treat people this way? It makes zero sense,” said Gillespie.

What did Gul say? After the defeat in the first Test by an innings and 103 runs, former Pakistan pacer Gul had said that his bowlers weren't able to execute on a bowling-friendly pitch due to the weather, as they came to the UK from the West Indies and didn't have enough time to acclimatise.

“When we came here from WI, the weather was hot. It was a hot summer. We weren't expecting it to be this cold. Even the practice match at Croydon, the weather there was hot. When we reached Headingley, it was totally different,” Gul had told reporters ahead of the second Test.

“It rained, and the weather was cold. Obviously, you need to spend some time in that cold weather. That's why we couldn't bowl that well, and we couldn't execute due to the weather,” he added.

It took PCB just a few hours after the Lord's Test to send seven players back home and bring in replacements, including those who have yet to make their Test debut. After a few days, PCB announced that a disciplinary inquiry had been launched into the behaviour and conduct of some players. The latest PCB statement came amid reports of the board confiscating phones of some playes.