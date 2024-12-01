Menu Explore
PCB all but gives in to 'hybrid model' for Champions Trophy: 'Whichever formula we go for...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 06:15 AM IST

It seems that the PCB is giving in to the 'hybrid model' formula for the Champions Trophy.

With each passing minute, it seems that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is giving in to the 'hybrid model' formula for the Champions Trophy. India has refused to tour Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, citing security concerns, and it has resulted in Pakistan issuing several threats, including boycotting the tournament. However, it seems that PCB has woken up to the reality. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while speaking to the reporters in Dubai, almost confirmed that the Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid model.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, (Pakistan Cricket - X)
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, (Pakistan Cricket - X)

If the Champions Trophy goes ahead in a hybrid model, India will most likely play their matches in Dubai, UAE. After the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi spoke to reporters, saying whatever decision is finalised, it would be for the betterment of world cricket.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), and the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," Naqvi told reporters.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," he added.

Speaking further, he said, "Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact."

No one-sided system

While speaking to the reporters, Mohsin Naqvi said that he wants to ensure there is no 'one-sided' system. He also cited how Pakistan has time and time again toured India for ICC events, but they have not gotten anything in return.

"My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It shouldn't be that we travel to India and they don't come to our country. The idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms," said Naqvi.

The entire Champions Trophy impasse started when the BCCI told the ICC that India wouldn't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. PCB then wrote to the apex cricketing body, asking the reasons behind India's refusal.

ICC held a Board Meeting on Friday, however, no result came out of that.

Speaking about the Champions Trophy, the tournament is currently scheduled to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi from February 19 to March 9.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since 2012. India has also not toured Pakistan after 2008.

