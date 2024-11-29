Champions Trophy impasse: As wait for schedule continues, a look at India and Pakistan's last meeting in the tournament

India and Pakistan are at the centre of the 2025 Champions Trophy impasse. India is refusing to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns while the latter seems reluctant to accept a hybrid model, with India playing their matches in a different country. The two teams, apart from qualifying for the tournament itself, have been integral to the Champions Trophy's history, with the last edition ending with a rather stunning final between India and Pakistan. Mohammad Amir dismantled India's in-form top three of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli(Getty Images)

India had cruised to the final at the time and were outright favourites to win it. Pakistan, on the other hand, entered the tournament as rank outsiders and also suffered a thrashing at the hands of India in their first match. This had left them at the brink of elimination but they then beat South Africa and Sri Lanka to reach the semi-finals against the odds. They then beat the hosts England, led by Eoin Morgan at the peak of their ODI powers, by a whopping 8 wickets in a result that was by itself considered the upset of the tournament. What they did in the final, though, overshadowed that match by some distance.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

How the 2017 Champions Trophy final unfolded

India captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and chosen to bowl first at The Oval. Pakistan had been all out for 164 in the earlier match between the two sides but here, opener Fakhar Zaman alone scored 114 off just 106 balls as they put up a mammoth total of 338/4. He shared 128-run opening stand with Azhar Ali, who scored 59 in 71 balls and the 72-run stand with Babar Azam that came in just 61 balls. Babar and Shoaib Malik then put 47 off 39 balls for the third wicket and the innings ended with a bruising 71-run stand off just 47 balls between Mohamad Hafeez and Imad Wasim.

Such was the prowess of the Indian top three of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli that India were still expected to chase down the target. However, Mohammad Amir sent all three players in an extraordinary opening burst. Rohit fell to Amir off the third ball of the first over for a duck after which Kohli fell off the fourth ball of the pacer's next over for five runs off nine balls. Dhawan scored 21 in 22 before falling to Amir in the ninth over and India were suddenly 33/3. The rest of the Indian batting lineup rarely had to bat for long periods in that era due to the prolific form of the top three but they were suddenly entrusted to pull off a mammoth chase of 339.

India's collapse continued as Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav all fell before the end of the 17th over. After that though, there was an extraordinary fightback powered by Hardik Pandya. He shared an 80-run stand for the seventh wicket with Ravindra Jadeja which came in just 57 balls. Pandya contributed 67 in that partnership off just 35 balls. However, that fighback ended with Jadeja pretty much running Pandya out, with the latter falling after smashing 76 in 43 balls. India were eventually all out for just 158 runs. Amir finished with figures of 3/16 while pacer Hasan Ali recorded figures of 3/19.