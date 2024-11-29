ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule live updates: Can ICC convince PCB to hybrid model after BCCI's stance?

With plenty of tension and question marks surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, originally set to be contested in Pakistan but placed under pressure by India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for matches, a firm and final answer seems to be at hand as the ICC Board convenes today, 29 November, to place a final decision on how the tournament will take place....Read More

Although Pakistan and the PCB were vociferous in their demands that the Champions Trophy not be shifted to accommodate the whims of the BCCI and the Indian government, recent developments have meant that the ICC is likely to allow a hybrid format for the tournament, especially in the wake of civil unrest and protests in Pakistan.

The ICC Board’s meeting will determine the schedule of the tournament, indicating where each team will play and likely also reserving a neutral venue — expected to be the UAE — for India’s matches and potentially the knockout games as well.

Pakistan were seeking to host their first major ICC tournament in nearly three decades, with international cricket having returned to Pakistani soil in recent years. However, with a recent Sri Lanka A tour having to be cut short following the start of protests in Islamabad, Pakistan’s ability to host international cricket is once again under the microscope, putting the Champions Trophy in jeopardy.

The BCCI have significant influence within the ICC, as the highest generator of revenue for the international committee, and with former BCCI secretary Jay Shah due to serve as chair for the ICC as well. India will likely seek a hybrid format similar to the Asia Cup in 2023, where they played their matches in Sri Lanka while the rest of the tournament took place in Pakistan.

Nonetheless, the major sticking point for Pakistan and the PCB will be India’s insistence for the knockouts and the finals to be at a neutral venue, should India make it that far in the tournament. Pakistan will want the high-profile 50-over tournament to conclude within Pakistan itself, but that is likely to be the biggest matter of contention for the parties involved.

The ICC board’s meeting will therefore likely finalise a hybrid model keeping these concerns in mind, but the PCB’s ire will be stoked as India’s demands seem likely to be achieved in terms of a neutral venue for them to compete in. A full schedule is expected as a result of this meeting, paving the way for the road towards the Champions Trophy next spring to begin.