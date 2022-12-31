Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / PCB announces free entry for second Test against New Zealand

PCB announces free entry for second Test against New Zealand

cricket
Published on Dec 31, 2022 06:37 PM IST

The decision to allow free entry comes after a disappointing crowd turnout in the series-opening first Test that ended after bad light stopped play on Friday.

Pakistan's cricketers walk back to the pavilion at the end of the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 30, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)(AFP)
PTI |

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced free entry for spectators for the second and final Test against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena, starting Karachi on Monday.

The decision to allow free entry comes after a disappointing crowd turnout in the series-opening first Test that ended after bad light stopped play on Friday.

"The spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam)," a PCB media release said.

The board added that shuttles will also be running in between the National Bank Cricket Arena and the Gareeb Nawaz parking area for ease of access to the stadium.

The opening Test of the two-match series had ended in a draw on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP