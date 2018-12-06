PCB appoints Wasim Khan as new managing director

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the appointment of Wasim Khan as its new Managing Director.

Reflecting on the same, Khan said: “I am delighted to be offered the position of Managing Director of PCB - a role which I have accepted as a challenge. I have my roots in Pakistan, a country which is full of talent. I will be relocating to Pakistan with my family who are as excited as I am.”

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said: “Wasim brings with him fresh ideas and knowledge of cricket, and he will receive the support of the Board and the management of PCB. We have started the process of revamping the PCB and under Wasim, we now have an experienced leader of the management team who will oversee the implementation of the Board decisions. His first task would be to oversee the reforms of domestic cricket structure.”

Khan, who is set to leave his role as CEO of Leicestershire County Cricket Club, is expected to begin working at the PCB in February 2019. The former Warwickshire batsman has played 58 first-class matches during his professional career.

