PCB blamed for Rachin Ravindra injury, ICC told 'shift Champions Trophy to Dubai': 'If Pakistan can't provide...'

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, on Saturday, suffered a freak injury during the first ODI of the tri-series against Pakistan as he suffered a laceration to his forehead which left him bleeding. He was immediately rushed off the field. Although New Zealand Cricket claimed he was "otherwise well," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was shown no mercy over the incident as social media users bluntly told the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider Pakistan as the Champions Trophy host. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (C) receives medical attention after being hit on the head by the ball during the Tri-Nation's first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand(AFP)

The incident happened in the 37th over of Pakistan's innings when Ravindra was seen steading himself to take the catch after Khushdil Shah slog-swept Michael Bracewell towards deep square leg. However, the New Zealand star lost sight of the ball amidst the floodlights as it hit him in the face.

Ravindra was seen staring at the ground for a few seconds, probably in a daze, as blood began to fall down his face, leaving the stadium in stunned silence. The medical team quickly rushed in, along with the Pakistan team doctor. He was attended on the ground, where he laid down for a few minutes before being helped out of the field with his face covered in a towel. Ravindra received warm applause from the packed Gaddafi Stadium.

Following the incident, which even raised concerns among social media users, Pakistan's credentials as a hosting nation for the Champions Trophy were questioned, and PCB was blamed for the injury.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, speaking on Caught Behind, revealed that the main issue was the use of LED lights at the venue. "The glow is more in such lights. Hence, when the ball travels flat, you are often unable to see it," he said.

Update on Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand Cricket claimed that Ravindra is "well," but will continue to be monitored ahead of the team's second game against South Africa on Monday.

"Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over," a New Zealand Cricket statement said. "He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes."