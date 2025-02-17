PCB breaks silence on missing Indian flag in Karachi, says ICC responsible for no tri-colour ahead of Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come up with an explanation after outrage erupted over the absence of the Indian flag at the National Stadium in Karachi, just days ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. A video went viral on social media on Sunday, showcasing the flags of all competing nations but one being hoisted on the stadium's roof. The Indian flag was nowhere to be seen. The PCB has issued a clarification on the missing Indian flag in Karachi.(AFP)

It is important to state that India will be playing their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after the team did not get permission from the concerned authorities to travel across the border. Many believed that this was PCB's retaliatory move.

However, PCB has confirmed to The Hindustan Times that the directive has come from the International Cricket Council (ICC), and only four flags will be hoisted on match days.

In all likelihood, India's flag will not be seen at the three venues in Pakistan as Rohit Sharma and co. are not playing a single match in Karachi, Lahore or Rawalpindi.

"The ICC has advised that only four flags will be hoisted on Champions Trophy 2025 match days - ICC (Event Authority), PCB (Event Host) and the two sides competing on that day. Simple," a PCB spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

India and Pakistan to square off on February 23

India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are placed in Group A for the Champions Trophy. The tournament begins on February 19 with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

India will open its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will then clash on February 23 in Dubai.

Group B, called the group of death, comprises England, Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan. The tournament's final will be played on March 9, with the semi-finals taking place on March 4 and 5.

On February 22, one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries will pit Australia against England in Lahore.

"We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport," the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in an official statement.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket," he added.