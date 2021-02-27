PCB CEO Wasim Khan likely to get extension at BOG meeting

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan is expected to get a formal extension at the Board of Governors meeting being held here on Saturday.

Although the BOG has a long agenda to deal with one of the main items is giving an extension to Wasim Khan, who has also expressed his interest in continuing as CEO.

Khan was brought in from England where he was working with the Worcestershire club as CEO by the Chairman of the board, Ehsan Mani in late 2018 and completes his three-year tenure this year.

But Mani recently made it clear he had asked the BOG to give an extension to Khan so that all ongoing projects of the board are completed including the completion of the domestic cricket and associations restructure and finally getting top teams like England, Australia, and New Zealand to play in Pakistan. Mani's tenure also ends in September this year but speculations are rife that Prime Minister, Imran Khan will ask him to continue for another term.

The BOG is also due to announce interim committees to initially run and then hold elections for the six provincial associations which now compete in Pakistan's first-class/domestic cricket structure.

The BOG will also approve sponsors for all the six provincial teams which the PCB says is a big step forward to increasing the financial benefits and incentives for players in domestic cricket.

Mani will also take approval from the BOG members to make formal bids for ICC events in the new cycle of ICC events starting in 2023.