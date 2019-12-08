e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

PCB Cricket Committee head Wasim Khan steps down amid poor results

Three months back, the Cricket Committee had recommended the sacking of foreign head coach Mickey Arthur and the national team’s bowling and batting coaches after Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

cricket Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Pakistan Cricket Board's new managing director Wasim Khan, right, looks on during a press conference with the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan Cricket Board's new managing director Wasim Khan, right, looks on during a press conference with the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan.(AP)
         

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday announced the stepping down of Cricket Committee head Wasim Khan from his post. Three months back, the Cricket Committee had recommended the sacking of foreign head coach Mickey Arthur and the national team’s bowling and batting coaches after Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

At that time Wasim headed the committee which included Misbah-ul-Haq, who is now head coach-cum-chief selector, and fast bowling great Wasim Akram.

“At that time Wasim Khan took over as head of the committee as Mohsin Khan had resigned as he himself was interested in some positions within the PCB,” Mani said in Lahore.

Mani said a change in the head of the Cricket Committee was necessary since Wasim Khan was a full-time employee of the PCB, a chief executive, so he could have exerted a lot of influence over the panel.

According to the PCB sources, it was decided that it would be best for Wasim to step down as the head while remaining a part of the committee.

An independent chairman for the committee will be appointed, Mani said.

He said all the Board employees were accountable, so it was not right for Wasim to head the Cricket Committee.

Meanwhile, in sweeping changes prompted by the Board’s CEO, former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar will not be seeking an extension of his contract when it expires on May 31 next year.

Mudassar joined the PCB as Director – Academies on June 1, 2016 on a three-year contract, which was extended to another one year.

Mudassar said, “It has been an exciting and satisfying time with PCB as Director – Academies. When I had joined from the ICC Academy in Dubai in June 2016, I was clear in my mind that it will be a three-year period, but I extended to another year after being requested and convinced by my colleagues.

“However, it is now time for me to return to the United Kingdom, spend time with my family and explore other opportunities.”

tags
top news
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to reclaim T20I world record
Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to reclaim T20I world record
Hypocrisy a disease: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena plan to cut trees for memorial
Hypocrisy a disease: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena plan to cut trees for memorial
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news