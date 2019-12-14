e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Cricket

PCB hopeful of South Africa coming for short tour next March

Responding to media reports that South Africa had turned down Pakistan’s request for the tour, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said discussions with CSA were still ongoing.

cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2019 18:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani addresses a news conference.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani addresses a news conference.(AP)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident that Cricket South Africa will send its team for a short tour of the country in March next year. The tour is expected to comprise three T20 Internationals. Responding to media reports that South Africa had turned down Pakistan’s request for the tour, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said discussions with CSA were still ongoing.

“In fact they have responded very positively to our invitation and we are pretty confident they will come over for the T20 series,” Khan said.

Pakistan has also invited Ireland and Afghanistan to send their teams to Pakistan next year to play white ball and red ball series but are still awaiting confirmations.

Khan said the PCB had held positive talks with CSA officials.

CSA is presently in turmoil with the suspension of its CEO on charges of misconduct and resignations of three directors and one provincial association president.

Former South African skipper, Graeme Smith, has been appointed as its interim director as South Africa prepare to host England for a full series.

Khan also said that they were making preparations to also host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in January-February and were expecting a confirmation from the Bangladesh board soon.

He noted that independent security experts from Bangladesh had visited Pakistan and returned home satisfied.

“Our main priority is to ensure that Test and international cricket is now played regularly in Pakistan and teams have no problems coming here,” he said.

“We are confident that once we host the entire Pakistan Super League in Pakistan early next year it will become easier for other boards to make decisions on playing in Pakistan. We want our home series to now be played in Pakistan instead of neutral venues.”

tags
top news
For years, you did Hindu-Muslim politics: Amit Shah launches into Congress
For years, you did Hindu-Muslim politics: Amit Shah launches into Congress
Savarkar is nation’s idol, no compromise on that: Shiv Sena
Savarkar is nation’s idol, no compromise on that: Shiv Sena
‘Rahul Jinnah’ a more appropriate name for you: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
‘Rahul Jinnah’ a more appropriate name for you: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Man jumps in front of metro train; wife kills herself, daughter hours later
Man jumps in front of metro train; wife kills herself, daughter hours later
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news