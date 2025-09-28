PCB launches new attack on India; another star dragged into ICC storm over ‘unethical’ act

Just days after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav, for which he was found guilty and fined 30 per cent of his match fees, the Pakistan board targeted another India player with an ICC complaint over an ‘unethical’ act during the September 21 match against Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. PCB's act comes just moments before the two teams are set to face each other in a historic final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India players react after beating Sri Lanka in final Super Four game(REUTERS)

According to a report in Geo News, India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was alleged to have made “obscene” gestures towards spectators during the Super Four game last Sunday in Dubai. The incident is believed to have occurred after the end of the match, where India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a tense chase.

The report revealed that PCB argued Arshdeep's gesture was "unethical" and in violation of the ICC Code of Conduct, and it "brought the game into disrepute." The board urged the ICC to take strict disciplinary action.

Earlier, PCB had complained to the ICC that Suryakumar's post-match remark during the on-ground interview, where he dedicated the group-stage win against Pakistan to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, constituted a breach of the ICC regulation to avoid political messaging.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, ICC match referee Richie Richardson rejected Suryakumar's not-guilty plea and he was fined 30% of his match fee. The BCCI later appealed against the verdict.

Meanwhile, two Pakistan players - Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf - also faced disciplinary hearings last Friday for his provocative gestures during the Super Four game on September 21.

The latter made a gun-firing celebration after his fifty, while the former, in response to the 'Kohli, Kohli' chants from the Indian spectators at the ground, made gestures referencing the downing of aircraft. Haris was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his act, while Farhan was only issued an official warning by match referee Richardson.

