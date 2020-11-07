e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / PCB offers Younis Khan full-time role as head of High Performance Centre in Karachi

PCB offers Younis Khan full-time role as head of High Performance Centre in Karachi

Younis Khan has been offered a full-time job as head of the HPC in Karachi at the National Stadium in addition to his role as batting consultant.

cricket Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Photo of former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan
Photo of former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan(Twitter)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former Test captain Younis Khan the chance to head their High Performance Centre in Karachi, besides working as batting consultant with the national team. According to a reliable source in the board, Younis has been offered a full-time job as head of the HPC in Karachi at the National Stadium in addition to his role as batting consultant.

Younis accompanied the Pakistan squad to England but took time out as batting consultant in the home series against Zimbabwe. The former top batsman is slated to accompany the Pakistan squad again to New Zealand for the full tour.

Last year, the PCB had also held negotiations with Younis to work as head coach with the Pakistan junior and A teams or as batting coach at the High Performance Centre in Lahore but the talks failed over apparent issues of authority and pay package.

The board eventually appointed former Test batsman, Ejaz Ahmed as head coach of the junior and A teams.

Younis is said to have undergone a dramatic change to his personality and temperament while with the Pakistan team in England and head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq is said to have conveyed only good words about him to the PCB.

Younis himself has admitted that after making some mistakes in the past due to his temperament he has changed and mellowed down in life as he wants to contribute to Pakistan cricket by passing on his experience to the youngsters.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In