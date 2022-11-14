PCB provides major update on Shaheen Afridi's injury after T20 World Cup final defeat: 'He has been advised...'

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has been advised two weeks of rehab after he faced an injury in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Afridi landed awkwardly after taking Harry Brook's catch in the final in Melbourne, following which he was forced to leave the field. Shaheen did return to bowl the 16th over of the match, but walked off after bowling the first delivery due to pain.

The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team's departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely "due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing", as per a press release from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The scans were discussed between PCB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D'Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits.

“Shaheen will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning programme to strengthen his knee at the National High-Performance Centre a few days after returning to Pakistan,” the press release read.

Shaheen Afridi's injury proved to be a major turning point in the T20 World Cup final; When Afridi left the field after bowling the first delivery of his 16th over, England required 41 off 29 balls to win the match. Babar, then, chose Iftikhar Ahmed to complete the over who conceded 13 runs in the remaining five deliveries.

Ben Stokes eventually remained unbeaten on 52 and hit the winning runs as England registered a five-wicket win with an over to spare, lifting the T20 World Cup title for the second time in their history.

With a total of 11 wickets, he was Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan.

