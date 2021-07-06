PCB reacts to virus outbreak in England camp two days before Pakistan ODIs

The Pakistan Cricket Board is ‘satisfied’ with the arrangements provided by the England and Wales Cricket Board to ensure their players remain and safe during the limited-overs series, said PCB on Tuesday after seven Covid-19 cases rocked English cricket.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has been in close contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board regarding concerns about the health and safety of its players since the news of Covid-19 outbreak in the England camp was shared with it on late Monday evening.

“The PCB is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the series, which commences on Thursday, 8 July, in Cardiff.

“The PCB has also been in touch with its team management and has advised them to exercise extra caution while in the hotel or at the match venue,” the PCB said in an official statement.

Barely two before the England vs Pakistan ODI series, three cricketers and four members of the England team management tested positive for Covid-19 on the basis of samples collected on Monday, a day after the team's last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol.

The names of those who tested positive have not been disclosed. The remainder of the group were identified as close contacts.

The ECB, however said, the three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan will go on as per schedule.

The virus outbreak forced England to name an inexperienced ODI squad with nine uncapped players in it. Ben Stokes, who is returning from a lay-off, was named as the captain of the side.