PCB wanted Babar Azam as ODI captain, sudden resignation disrupts plans; Kirsten expresses concerns on Rizwan: Report

Babar Azam made an unexpected announcement on late Tuesday night, as he confirmed his resignation as the side's white-ball captain. The star batter was renamed as side's T20I captain months before the T20 World Cup earlier this year; however, Pakistan endured a difficult campaign, as they failed to make it out of the group stage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now considering a shift in its leadership structure by introducing separate captains for all three formats of the game, according to PTI. With a demanding international calendar, PCB is aiming to address concerns regarding workload management.

While Babar had long been the face of Pakistan cricket as an all-format captain, it is further reported that the PCB's plans to continue with Babar at the helm in ODI cricket were abruptly interrupted when he tendered his resignation.

Mohammad Rizwan, the side's wicketkeeper-batter, has emerged as the frontrunner for the white-ball captaincy, given his automatic selection across all formats. However, the path to his appointment is far from straightforward.

The white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten, and the selection committee are reportedly grappling with concerns over Rizwan’s ability to manage the intense workload that comes with playing and leading the side in all formats. Rizwan, like Babar and Shaheen Afridi, plays across formats, making his workload a key issue for red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, Kirsten, and the PCB selectors.

Pakistan's upcoming schedule is nothing short of daunting. The team is set to play 18 ODIs and T20Is across Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa from November through December, followed by a two-Test series in South Africa. Upon their return in January, the side will face the West Indies in a two-Test series, engage in an ODI tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa, and later compete in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The calendar culminates in a white-ball series in New Zealand before the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The sheer volume of matches has raised significant concerns about Rizwan’s capacity to handle the dual responsibility of playing and captaining.

Split captaincy?

With the increasing pressure on Rizwan, the PCB is considering either splitting the captaincy between the ODI and T20I formats or appointing a strong vice-captain to assist Rizwan. The idea is to provide the wicketkeeper-batter with adequate breaks to manage his workload without compromising the team's leadership. In such cases, Rizwan’s deputy would take charge of the team during his absence, ensuring continuity and stability.

Several players are being considered for leadership roles, including Shadab Khan, Shaheen, Saim Ayub, and Shan Masood. Kirsten has reportedly expressed reservations about finding a player who can handle the captaincy pressures across multiple formats, particularly after Babar's recent dip in confidence and form.