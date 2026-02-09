PCB’s five-point ultimatum to end India boycott hits ICC wall; only Bangladesh demand gets green light: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday to discuss Pakistan’s threat to boycott the T20 World Cup Group A match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. While the ICC remained firm on its stance, the PCB placed several conditions for withdrawing the boycott threat, but only two were accepted. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met with ICC representative Imran Khawaja on Sunday

According to a report in India Today, the five-hour meeting was also attended by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul. During the discussions, the PCB put forward five demands, of which the ICC agreed to only two.

Pakistan’s decision to forfeit the match against India was driven by its stated solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the T20 World Cup after the ICC rejected their security concerns over travelling to India amid regional political tensions. The PCB insisted that Bangladesh should not be penalised financially and should receive its full share of ICC revenue, a position the governing body had already independently accepted.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar targets Nasser Hussain, uses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to explain ‘bullying’: ‘Not what jaundiced people see’

The report added that the ICC was also urged to award Bangladesh a “compensatory global tournament” after the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup was moved out of the country due to unrest. The ICC is said to be considering awarding the next men’s Under-19 World Cup to Bangladesh.

Pakistan also pushed for the resumption of bilateral cricket ties with India, even within the framework of the World Test Championship. However, the ICC rejected the proposal, stating that bilateral series fall outside its jurisdiction. A separate proposal for a tri-series involving India, Pakistan and Bangladesh was also turned down.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that following the meeting, both the BCB and the Emirates Cricket Board urged the PCB to reconsider its decision to boycott the India match. Naqvi is now set to brief Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the latest developments later on Monday.

“Naqvi will brief the prime minister on the communications he has had with the Bangladesh, Sri Lankan and Emirates cricket boards, as well as with the ICC on the crisis,” a PCB source told PTI.

The source added that Naqvi is likely to request permission for Pakistan to play the match against India in light of the discussions and appeals from multiple boards.

However, the final call rests with Sharif, and the PCB will abide by the government’s decision.