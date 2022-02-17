'People only talk about present, we thought about future': Gambhir reveals why Lucknow bid high for Indian youngster

Lucknow Super Giants secured the services of young Indian pacer Avesh Khan for ₹10 crore in the IPL auction last week. Avesh had his base price as ₹20 lakh, and he eventually became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament. Lucknow beat Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad to bid successfully for Avesh in the auction.

Following the two-day auction in Bengaluru, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is the mentor of Super Giants for the 2022 season, opened up on the bidding for Avesh. Gambhir said that Avesh is a unique player and that Lucknow can build the franchise around him.

“We did go for Prasidh Krishna till INR 9.5 crore. He was always in the scheme of things. But we couldn't have got any further. When we couldn't get Prasidh, Avesh was the last in that rank who could bowl quick, so we had to go harder for him,” Gambhir said on Xtra Time.

“I know some people say that we overpaid certain players but in Avesh's case, he's young and can bowl quick. He's someone you can build the Indian bowling with, and build the bowling department for the future. While people only talk about the present, we thought about the future as well. How many people who are that young can bowl 145 and can also bowl at different stages of the game?”

Gambhir further said had he been the captain of the Lucknow franchise, he would have been happy with the bowling options at his disposal.

“Imagine if Holder and Wood bowl alongside him and you put in Stoinis, it would give you a good balance. If I was captain, it would've made me very happy,” said Gambhir.

“Avesh is someone we thought we could build the franchise with, alongside Ravi Bishnoi.”