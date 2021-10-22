People say, 'he is the Inzamam-Ul-Haq of India': Shoaib Akhtar names batter whom 'Pakistan considers greater than Kohli'

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lauded the Indian cricket team, saying that cricket fans in Pakistan are fond of certain batsmen from Team India. Akhtar revealed how people of Pakistan appreciate Indian cricket for the kind of performances it is dishing out and the players it is producing, while mentioning that the population admires Virat Kohli and another India batsman, whom they, in fact, consider greater than the India captain himself.

"Today, there are no Pakistanis who say that India does not have a good team. They appreciate it openly. They consider Virat Kohli is great player and Rohit Sharma even greater. People here in Pakistan say, 'he is the Inzamam-Ul-Haq of India'. People appreciate Rishabh Pant, for the way he had played in Australia. Then there is Suryakumar Yadav. He is being appreciated too. So, Pakistan holds a very good narrative about India," Akhtar told Zee News.

Akhtar is no stranger of talking about India-Pakistan cricket and the former Pakistan pacer cleared the air, saying he makes it a point to make 'balanced' comments and added that he considers himself fortunate to be loved by so many Indian fans.

"If you look at my videos, they are not on the ground of hate. I believe that as a former cricketer, a brand ambassador and as a human being, that my comments should be balanced. People say that the comments I make is to make money. That is not true. I have so many fans in India. I am a lucky Pakistani who Indian love so much. There is no doubt about that. I don't want to hurt their sentiments or mine," Akhtar pointed out.

India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 when they renew the mother of all battles at the Dubai International Stadium.