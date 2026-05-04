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Phil Salt returns to England after suffering finger injury, RCB sweating over his availability for remainder of IPL 2026

Phil Salt, the RCB opener, has travelled back to England after suffering a finger injury. 

Updated on: May 04, 2026 04:05 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Phil Salt, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener, has travelled back to England, and there is no update on whether the batter will join the defending champions for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. According to ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter suffered a finger injury, and this is the main reason behind his non-participation in the last few games for the franchise. Ever since Salt was sidelined, RCB has remained tight-lipped, and no official update has been issued on the matter. However, an ESPNcricinfo report has now confirmed that Salt is indeed injured.

Phil Salt, the RCB opener, has travelled back to England (AFP)

Salt has now gone back to the UK for scans on his finger injury, and this means that Jacob Bethell is all set to get an extended run in the IPL 2026 season. RCB are yet to reveal the extent of the batter's injury.

Also Read: Phil Salt ruled out with injury of the Delhi Capitals match, RCB give confirmation

The 29-year-old damaged the finger on his left hand when he dived to save a boundary at deep backward square leg in the sixth over of the Delhi Capitals' batting innings during the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18. Salt started the season well for RCB, smashing 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 168.33, and so far, Bethell has been unable to replicate the same form.

Speaking of RCB, the franchise is currently in the second spot in the points table with 12 points from nine matches. The team will next take on the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, May 7. Several RCB players had travelled to the Maldives due to the one-week gap between their previous and next game.

 
rcb Philip Salt
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Phil Salt returns to England after suffering finger injury, RCB sweating over his availability for remainder of IPL 2026
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