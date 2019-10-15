e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Phil Simmons reappointed West Indies coach three years after being axed

He led the Windies to the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup before being booted out amid tensions with his paymasters. Simmons’ success in the T20 arena however was not mirrored in Test cricket. During his reign the West Indies won only one of 14 Tests.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:36 IST
AFP
AFP
St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda)
File image of Phil Simmons
File image of Phil Simmons(Getty Images)
         

Phil Simmons has returned to take charge of the West Indies three years after being dismissed in controversial circumstances, Cricket West Indies has announced. In a statement CWI said on Monday that Simmons would be head coach for the next four years. He led the Windies to the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup before being booted out amid tensions with his paymasters.

“Bringing Phil Simmons back is not just righting a past wrong, but I am confident that CWI has chosen the right man for the job at the right time,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

Former West Indies all-rounder Simmons, 56, was sacked in September 2016 for “differences in culture and strategic approach” between with the cricket hierarchy despite their remarkable T20 World Cup triumph, won in the last over of a dramatic final against England when Carlos Brathwaite hitting four consecutive sixes.

Simmons’ success in the T20 arena however was not mirrored in Test cricket. During his reign the West Indies won only one of 14 Tests.

The strains between Simmons and the West Indies cricket authorities often bubbled to the surface, most notably in 2015, when he complained about the selection of the squad for a one-day series against Sri Lanka.

He was suspended after complaining of “interference” in the selection process, reinstated after a reprimand before being forced out the following year.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 10:32 IST

tags
top news
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
trending topics
PakistanIndian ArmyKoena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyAPJ Abdul KalamPMC BankMohena Singh
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket