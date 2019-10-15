Phil Simmons reappointed West Indies coach three years after being axed

cricket

Phil Simmons has returned to take charge of the West Indies three years after being dismissed in controversial circumstances, Cricket West Indies has announced. In a statement CWI said on Monday that Simmons would be head coach for the next four years. He led the Windies to the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup before being booted out amid tensions with his paymasters.

“Bringing Phil Simmons back is not just righting a past wrong, but I am confident that CWI has chosen the right man for the job at the right time,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

Former West Indies all-rounder Simmons, 56, was sacked in September 2016 for “differences in culture and strategic approach” between with the cricket hierarchy despite their remarkable T20 World Cup triumph, won in the last over of a dramatic final against England when Carlos Brathwaite hitting four consecutive sixes.

Simmons’ success in the T20 arena however was not mirrored in Test cricket. During his reign the West Indies won only one of 14 Tests.

The strains between Simmons and the West Indies cricket authorities often bubbled to the surface, most notably in 2015, when he complained about the selection of the squad for a one-day series against Sri Lanka.

He was suspended after complaining of “interference” in the selection process, reinstated after a reprimand before being forced out the following year.

